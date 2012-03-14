(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA Operator Trust Dec 2011 - an ABS transaction
- final ratings as follows:
INR2,083.0m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): National Long-Term Rating
of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR185.4m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National
Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The new and used commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan pool assigned to the
Trust is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating of the Series A PTCs addresses the timely payment of interest
and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of September
2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date
of September 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final
ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery
expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the
credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal
balance of INR2,083.0m, as of the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. The credit
enhancement for this transaction is provided in the form of fixed deposits with
Yes Bank Limited, in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of
the trustee. It is equal to 11.90% of initial principal outstanding, consisting
of a first loss credit facility of 3.0% and an SLCF of 8.90% of the initial
principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the
transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to
determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of
expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate,
recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool
yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's
websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.