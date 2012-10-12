UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Softbank Corp. ----------------------------------------- 12-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 83401R
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
25-Jul-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
22-Apr-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥50 bil 1.50% conv bnds due 03/31/2013 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
¥15 bil 4.36% bnds ser 26 due 06/19/2014 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
¥30 bil 3.35% bnds ser 30 due 03/11/2015 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
¥25 bil 1.17% bnds ser 31 due 05/31/2013 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
¥25 bil 1.67% bnds ser 32 due 06/02/2015 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
¥130 bil 1.24% bnds ser 33 due 09/17/2013 BBB/WatchN 13-Jan-2012
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources