(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia-based Liberty
Bank's (LB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
LB's Long-term IDR is driven by Fitch's view that the
Georgian authorities would likely have a high propensity to
support the bank if needed. This view is based on the bank's
important social function in providing banking services in
remote parts of the country - in particular the distribution of
pensions and social benefits - and the track record of support
in 2008-2009.
However, uncertainty about the ability of the authorities to
always be able to provide support over the horizon of the
Long-term rating (as reflected in the sovereign's Long-term IDR
of 'B+'/Positive) limits the extent to which such support can be
relied upon.
LB's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's reliance
on a waiver in respect to regulatory capital requirements, its
limited track record since the takeover by new owners in 2009
and risks inherent in the bank's rapid loan growth. However,
LB's standalone profile benefits from its strong pre-impairment
profitability, the absence of debt funding and good standards of
management, governance and disclosure.
LB's loan book increased by a rapid 42% in H111 after a 71%
expansion in 2010, mainly driven by a further expansion of the
retail book (73% of total loans at end-H111). LB forecasts
ambitious 70% growth of loans for FY11, then a doubling of the
portfolio by end-2013.
Asset quality improved in 2010-H111, with non-performing
loans (NPLs; loans overdue more than 90 days) and restructured
loans decreasing to 7.5% and 4% at end-H111 from 15.9% and 18.9%
at end-H110, respectively. Problems relate mainly to legacy
exposures issues before the bank's takeover, and have decreased
in absolute, as well as relative terms. The performance of loans
issued under new management has been good to date, although the
track record is limited. Reserve coverage of NPLs was 108% at
end-H111.
After fresh capital injections of GEL34m in 2010-H111 and
improved internal capital generation, the bank's Fitch core
capital/risk-weighted assets ratio increased to a reasonable
10.6% at end-H111. However, the Basel I and regulatory Tier 1
ratios were a more moderate 6.9% and 5.6%, respectively, at
end-H111 (mainly due to non-inclusion of property revaluation
reserves in Tier 1 capital), and the bank is reliant upon a
waiver from the National Bank of Georgia (valid until September
2012) in respect of regulatory capital ratios. Fitch's base case
expectation is that internal capital generation and conversion
of an outstanding GEL18.6m contingent capital facility will be
sufficient, even without new capital raising, to ensure
conformity with regulatory ratios by September 2012.
LB's performance has improved on the back of the increased
loan portfolio, supported by strong interest margins, and
bottom-line results were also helped by moderate credit costs.
Pre-impairment profit/average assets was 3.7% in H111, and
return on average assets was 1.6%.
Funding is mostly sourced from customer accounts (87% of
liabilities at end-H111), with deposits from government and
public sector entities representing a significant 36% of the
bank's liabilities at end-H111. Customer funding remained highly
concentrated, with the largest 20 clients accounting for 49% of
customer funding at end-H111. However, liquidity is currently
comfortable.
If LB continues to demonstrate sound performance, and is
able to conform with regulatory capital requirements, its VR
could be upgraded by one notch to 'b'. However, in such a
scenario, the bank's Long-term IDR, which is already underpinned
by potential government support at the 'B' level, would likely
remain unchanged. Downside pressure on either the VR or the
Long-term IDR is viewed as unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable
Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Individual Rating:
affirmed at 'D/E'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'