Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia-based Liberty Bank's (LB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

LB's Long-term IDR is driven by Fitch's view that the Georgian authorities would likely have a high propensity to support the bank if needed. This view is based on the bank's important social function in providing banking services in remote parts of the country - in particular the distribution of pensions and social benefits - and the track record of support in 2008-2009.

However, uncertainty about the ability of the authorities to always be able to provide support over the horizon of the Long-term rating (as reflected in the sovereign's Long-term IDR of 'B+'/Positive) limits the extent to which such support can be relied upon.

LB's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's reliance on a waiver in respect to regulatory capital requirements, its limited track record since the takeover by new owners in 2009 and risks inherent in the bank's rapid loan growth. However, LB's standalone profile benefits from its strong pre-impairment profitability, the absence of debt funding and good standards of management, governance and disclosure.

LB's loan book increased by a rapid 42% in H111 after a 71% expansion in 2010, mainly driven by a further expansion of the retail book (73% of total loans at end-H111). LB forecasts ambitious 70% growth of loans for FY11, then a doubling of the portfolio by end-2013.

Asset quality improved in 2010-H111, with non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue more than 90 days) and restructured loans decreasing to 7.5% and 4% at end-H111 from 15.9% and 18.9% at end-H110, respectively. Problems relate mainly to legacy exposures issues before the bank's takeover, and have decreased in absolute, as well as relative terms. The performance of loans issued under new management has been good to date, although the track record is limited. Reserve coverage of NPLs was 108% at end-H111.

After fresh capital injections of GEL34m in 2010-H111 and improved internal capital generation, the bank's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio increased to a reasonable 10.6% at end-H111. However, the Basel I and regulatory Tier 1 ratios were a more moderate 6.9% and 5.6%, respectively, at end-H111 (mainly due to non-inclusion of property revaluation reserves in Tier 1 capital), and the bank is reliant upon a waiver from the National Bank of Georgia (valid until September 2012) in respect of regulatory capital ratios. Fitch's base case expectation is that internal capital generation and conversion of an outstanding GEL18.6m contingent capital facility will be sufficient, even without new capital raising, to ensure conformity with regulatory ratios by September 2012.

LB's performance has improved on the back of the increased loan portfolio, supported by strong interest margins, and bottom-line results were also helped by moderate credit costs. Pre-impairment profit/average assets was 3.7% in H111, and return on average assets was 1.6%.

Funding is mostly sourced from customer accounts (87% of liabilities at end-H111), with deposits from government and public sector entities representing a significant 36% of the bank's liabilities at end-H111. Customer funding remained highly concentrated, with the largest 20 clients accounting for 49% of customer funding at end-H111. However, liquidity is currently comfortable.

If LB continues to demonstrate sound performance, and is able to conform with regulatory capital requirements, its VR could be upgraded by one notch to 'b'. However, in such a scenario, the bank's Long-term IDR, which is already underpinned by potential government support at the 'B' level, would likely remain unchanged. Downside pressure on either the VR or the Long-term IDR is viewed as unlikely at present.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'D/E'

Support Rating: affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'