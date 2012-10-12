The ratings on BCP reflect our view of the creditworthiness of the larger Groupe Banque Centrale Populaire (GBCP), which is made up of BCP and 10 regional banks, and our view of GBCP as a government-related entity (GRE). GBCP's group credit profile reflects its 'bb' anchor, as well as its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of GBCP's:

-- "Very important" role in the Moroccan economy, in particular its high systemic importance to the Moroccan banking system, leading market position in transfers from Moroccan expatriates, financing of artisans and small and midsize enterprises, and provision of banking services in rural areas; and

-- "Very strong" links with the Moroccan government, based especially on its role in appointing most of BCP's board members. Even though the government's stake in BCP has been decreasing recently, the law still gives the government strong control over the institution. By law, the state and the regional banks are required, between them, to own at least 51% of BCP's shares.

We assess GBCP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, the long-term rating on BCP includes a one-notch uplift above GBCP's SACP to reflect our expectation of government support in case of need.

Outlook

The negative outlook mirrors that on Morocco. If we lowered the long-term foreign currency rating on Morocco to 'BB+', we would lower the long-term rating on BCP, all other factors remaining equal. That's because the ratings on BCP are constrained at the level of the foreign currency sovereign ratings on Morocco.

Under our criteria for rating GREs, a substantial deterioration of the GBCP's SACP to 'b+' would also trigger a downgrade of BCP. We could also lower the ratings if we perceived a weakening in the bank's role within, or link to, the Moroccan government.

We would revise the outlook on BCP to stable if we revised the outlook on the Moroccan long-term foreign currency rating to stable, all other factors being equal. An improvement in the group credit profile only would not lead to an upgrade, as the ratings are constrained by the sovereign foreign currency ratings.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support +1

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

