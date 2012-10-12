KEY MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Current Initial

Collateral balance (mil. GBP) 1,374.58 1,454.00

Number of obligors 56 57

Weighted-average rating BBB BBB

AAA WARR (%) 52 52

AA WARR (%) 58 57

A WARR (%) 62 62

BBB WARR (%) 66 66

BB WARR (%) 79 78

B/CCC WARR (%) 83 82

Portfolio weighted-average life (years) 10.90 11.81

WARR--Weighted-average recovery rate.

None of the ratings was affected by our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that assesses whether a tranche has a sufficient level of credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations of asset defaults at each liability rating level.

We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes as our analysis shows that the credit enhancement available to them is commensurate with the current ratings.

Gable Funding is a cash flow CDO of senior loans to infrastructure projects, originated under the U.K.'s private finance initiative (PFI) or public-private partnership (PPP) program. The loans were originated directly or acquired by Lloyds TSB Bank PLC and Bank of Scotland PLC and secured over projects or assets located in England, Wales, and Scotland. The transaction closed in April 2011.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Gable Funding PLC

GBP1.594 Billion (GBP1,320 Million Floating-Rate Notes And GBP274 Million Unrated

Variable-Rate Notes)

Ratings Affirmed

A1a AAA (sf)

A1b AAA (sf)

A2a AAA (sf)

A2b AAA (sf)

A3a AAA (sf)

A3b AAA (sf)

B A (sf)