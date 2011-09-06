(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato's (AD)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', and Support Rating at '1'.
AD's IDRs are driven by potential support from its majority
shareholder, Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and ultimately CACF's 100% shareholder, the
French entity Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+), Credit Agricole's (CA, rated
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') listed central body. AD is strategically
important to CACF's operations, accounting for 36% of CACF's
total outstanding loans at end-2010 and contributing 32% to 2010
net income. Furthermore, Italy is a strategically important
market for CA, where AD is the market leader with a market share
of about 16% in consumer finance. AD is closely integrated with
CACF in terms of strategy, products, funding and risk
management.
AD is Italy's largest consumer finance company. It was
created through the December 2008 acquisition by Agos SpA of
Ducato SpA, which was a subsidiary of Banco Popolare
(BP, 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), and their subsequent merger
at end-2009. AD's majority shareholder is CACF with 61% of the
shares. The remaining 39% are owned by BP. In Fitch's view, the
relatively large shareholding stake held by BP does not reduce
the probability that support would be provided by CACF if
needed.
In August 2011, BP publicly confirmed its intention to
reduce its stake in AD. BP attempted to sell part of its stake
to CACF, but the transaction did not proceed. BP is considering
other options, including a listing on the stock exchange of AD
in 2012. In Fitch's opinion, this would not have an immediate
impact on CACF's propensity to support AD.