(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato's (AD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', and Support Rating at '1'.

AD's IDRs are driven by potential support from its majority shareholder, Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and ultimately CACF's 100% shareholder, the French entity Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+), Credit Agricole's (CA, rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') listed central body. AD is strategically important to CACF's operations, accounting for 36% of CACF's total outstanding loans at end-2010 and contributing 32% to 2010 net income. Furthermore, Italy is a strategically important market for CA, where AD is the market leader with a market share of about 16% in consumer finance. AD is closely integrated with CACF in terms of strategy, products, funding and risk management.

AD is Italy's largest consumer finance company. It was created through the December 2008 acquisition by Agos SpA of Ducato SpA, which was a subsidiary of Banco Popolare (BP, 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), and their subsequent merger at end-2009. AD's majority shareholder is CACF with 61% of the shares. The remaining 39% are owned by BP. In Fitch's view, the relatively large shareholding stake held by BP does not reduce the probability that support would be provided by CACF if needed.

In August 2011, BP publicly confirmed its intention to reduce its stake in AD. BP attempted to sell part of its stake to CACF, but the transaction did not proceed. BP is considering other options, including a listing on the stock exchange of AD in 2012. In Fitch's opinion, this would not have an immediate impact on CACF's propensity to support AD.