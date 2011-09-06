(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - The European banking industry's moderate rebound
from the 2008-2009 financial crisis is stalling because of
dimming growth prospects in the eurozone and volatile,
risk-averse wholesale funding markets, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in its report card, "European Bank Rebound Falters
Amid Slowing Economies And Market Turmoil," published today.
"We believe that the further recovery of the industry will
hinge on restoring order to the sovereign debt market, shoring
up confidence in bank funding markets, and avoiding a double dip
into recession in the large European economies," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Scott Bugie.
Turmoil in the sovereign debt markets and uncertainties
about banks' capital adequacy and future resolution regimes for
failing banks have eroded market confidence, increased wholesale
funding costs, and blocked market access for some banks.
Weakening sovereign creditworthiness damages bank
creditworthiness by decreasing the value of government bonds
held by banks, restricting access to funding, and eroding
confidence in the government's capacity to support troubled
banks. Problems in the banking industry also negatively affect
sovereign credit quality.
The prospects for European banks are weak for the rest of
2011 and into 2012, despite the improvement in the financial
profiles of most banking groups after the severe shock of the
financial crisis and recession. Earnings in 2010 and the first
half of 2011 bounced back from their trough, mainly due to a
drop in credit loss provisions and relatively strong
contributions from securities sales and trading. European banks
also have built up their capital adequacy since the crisis, but
need to improve it further to meet the demands of regulators and
creditors and to restore market confidence. Reduced investor
appetite for bank equity will likely lead banks to reduce risk
assets more aggressively to improve capital adequacy, which in
turn may accelerate the trend in deleveraging of companies and
households in Europe.
If the eurozone slipped back into recession, we would expect
credit losses to increase again. The amplitude of losses would
depend on the depth and duration of the double dip into
recession. If the second recession was of the same magnitude as
2008-2009's, the rate of credit losses could exceed that of
those years, because the marginal borrowers that benefitted from
loan extensions and restructurings over the past 2-3 years are
in weakened condition.
"Our outlook on the ratings for half of the 50 largest
European banking groups is negative. The gap between the most
and least creditworthy European banks has widened," added Mr.
Bugie.