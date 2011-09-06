(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06- When Risk Management Solutions Inc. (RMS) released its latest U.S. hurricane model, we placed 15 catastrophe bond ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. Although most structures are not set up to require the modeling companies to provide any risk analysis results based on their latest model update, we received the probability of attachment for the majority of the issues based on RMS' latest model. In addition, we also received the probability of attachment based on AIR Worldwide Corp.'s (AIR) model CLASIC/2 V12.5 (warm sea surface temperature catalogue) for most of the bonds. Hence, when resolving these CreditWatch placements and assessing the ratings on the bonds, we were for the most part, able to take both sets of results into consideration.

In assessing the catastrophe risk for natural peril catastrophe bonds, we rely on modeling performed by recognized third parties. To date, during the rating process, issuers have almost always provided views from only one of the three main modeling agencies: RMS, EQECAT Inc., or AIR.

Despite this, in conversations with sponsors, modeling agencies, and investors, we have regularly expressed our interest in looking at results from more than one model when rating catastrophe bonds. Our criteria allow the use of multiple models when assessing catastrophe risk. However, we will continue to rate bonds based on the results from one modeling agency.

That said, sponsors and most dedicated insurance-linked securitization investment funds usually have access to more than one model. The three modeling agencies have designed portfolio analysis tools, which they license to sponsors, arrangers, and investors. Once a transaction has come to market, they then send subscribers their view of the risk on a new transaction (even if they were not the modeling agency for the cat bond).

In our view, using multiple models would increase transparency in the market. The risks being modeled are typically low frequency and high severity in nature. Loss estimates from an event, or the likelihood of an event, can differ significantly between modeling agencies, according to how the data is interpreted. We therefore consider that a multiple-model approach would give existing and potential investors a better perspective on the range of potential outcomes. While it would not eliminate uncertainty, it should provide a greater insight into the risk a deal presents, and to some extent, address the perceived issue of "model shopping."

