Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dolphin Energy Limited's (DEL)
existing and proposed new senior secured bonds, as follows:
Proposed new secured bonds of up to USD1,930m due 2021 -
2031: affirmed at 'A+(exp)'; Outlook Stable
DEL announced its intention to issue the proposed new bonds
in July 2011 but has chosen to delay issuance due to credit
market volatility. Should issuance continue to be delayed, Fitch
will withdraw the expected ratings on the proposed bonds in line
with its policies.
The ratings and Outlooks are supported by DEL's position as
a key long-term, low-cost gas supplier to the UAE in the context
of the growing gas deficit in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This
importance is reflected in the Abu Dhabi government's 51%
covenanted shareholding in DEL through Mubadala Development
Company .
The core commercial strength of the project is the existence
of long-term fixed-price sales contracts for the vast majority
of the gas. These contracts, the cost recovery and revenue
sharing terms in the upstream production contract and fixed
pipeline capacity payments provide a significant cushion against
market risk. DEL's medium-term oil breakeven level in the
weakest year is low at around USD11/barrel in Fitch's base case.
The project has been fully operational since April 2008 and
has performed to the sponsor's expectations and above Fitch's
base case. The technical adviser is comfortable with the
operating performance and, whilst the issue of corrosion in one
of the offshore upstream pipelines persists, considers that DEL
is managing the situation prudently and that the worst case
scenario would have only a modest impact. The remaining onshore
pipeline in the UAE is now operational thus completing DEL's
network.
DEL experienced technical problems with its two sulphur
recovery units (SRU) in Q211 due to condenser failures. This had
only a modest, temporary impact on production. Modifications
have been made which allowed DEL to quickly return to full
production and, if necessary, would enable the processing plant
to operate at full capacity using only one SRU. No impact is
anticipated on total 2011 production. Plans to further change
the SRU design are being developed and are likely to be
implemented within the next six months. These are unlikely to
have a material cost.
DEL's financial performance has been strong, driven by high
oil prices, additional third-party gas volumes and good
operating cost control. The actual DSCR for 2010 was 3.23x
compared to 2.41x in Fitch's base case.
The proposed bonds are expected to be mostly bullet
maturities, although some may also be issued in fully amortising
form. Overall, the bonds would raise net additional debt, net of
bank loan repayment, of up to USD1,131m, although at this level
the aggregate drawn debt amount would be only USD7m higher than
was committed at the original refinancing in July 2009 due to
the significant amortisation to date. The average DSCR in
Fitch's base case is forecast to be around 25 basis points
higher between 2012 and 2019 due to lower amortisation in this
period. Refinancing risk on the proposed bullet bonds and
associated shareholder debt is adequately mitigated by the
introduction of a sinking fund, which would fully repay the
bullet amounts in Fitch's base case and cover around 60% in
Fitch's stress case.
DEL plans to drill three additional wells if required to
extend the production plateau from 2027 to 2032. These are
considered low risk by the reserve consultant and will produce
from proved reserves. The proposed extension of the repayment
period more closely matches the economic life of the project.
Any refinancing of the bullet bonds should be able to be
comfortably amortised by 2027 thus giving an effective tail of
five years on the plateau production profile, upstream
production contract and gas sales contracts.
The ratings are constrained by the single site nature of its
DEL's processing facilities in Ras Laffan, and by the single
subsea export pipeline and receiving facilities. DEL's ratings
would come under downward pressure should there be major
operating problems at Ras Laffan, a material reduction in the
length of the production plateau or a reduction in the credit
quality of Abu Dhabi or Qatar.
DEL operates a large oil and gas project extracting gas from
offshore fields in Qatar, processing it at Ras Laffan in Qatar
and then exporting around 2 billion cubic feet a day of clean
gas via a 364 km subsea pipeline to Abu Dhabi for onward sale in
the UAE and Oman, mostly under long-term contracts. The project
also produces a significant amount of condensate and liquefied
petroleum gas which are by-products of the gas processing. The
project has been fully operational since April 2008.