S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we envisage some erosion in Mosenergo's profitability in 2012 from the level of 2011, driven by the rapid growth of operating expenses, most notably of fuel costs.

At the same time, we believe that 2012 revenues will be hampered by regulatory constraints, including price caps on the capacity market and a modest heating tariff increase of 4%, year on year. Our base case anticipates high single-digit revenue growth in 2012.

We find the results for the first half of 2012 advantageous for Mosenergo. The company managed to keep costs under control and reported EBITDA at the level of the first half of 2011 (Russian ruble 15 billion [about $480 million]) while revenues declined slightly from RUB90 billion to RUB86 billion. At the same time, we think the second half of 2012 might be more challenging for the company in terms of margins, which is reflected in our base-case forecast.

We believe that Mosenergo's 2013 results will largely depend on Russia's regulatory actions related to capacity price indexation and heating tariff adjustments. They will also depend on the company's ability to withstand rising gas prices, which might increase by 15% in 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012-2013, we estimate that Mosenergo will maintain healthy credit metrics, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt exceeding 50% and debt to EBITDA at much less than 2.0x. This is despite an ambitious capital-expenditure program that assumes investments of about RUB45 billion (about $1.5 billion) in 2012-2013.

Consequently, we anticipate that the company's FOCF will likely be significantly negative in 2012, at about RUB10 billion. This is although it has already secured financing for most of its funding needs via two committed long-term euro-denominated bank lines.

We understand Mosenergo has decided to participate in the financing of a generating unit construction at sister-company OGK-2 (not rated). So far, Mosenergo has announced its intentions to invest RUB552 million in the project, which we find manageable for the company. At the same time, we note that our base-case forecast does not assume deterioration in the company's liquidity or a rise in leverage driven by such intragroup cross financing. If the company's profile becomes more aggressive because of an increase in such investments, it might create pressure on the ratings.

Liquidity

We consider Mosenergo's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our criteria, reflecting significant cash balances, a manageable debt maturity profile, and demonstrated ability to access the capital markets. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 1.6x for the subsequent 12 months.

The main sources of Mosenergo's liquidity include:

-- Balance-sheet cash and call deposits of about RUB24.5 billion (about $730 million), although we believe part of this is tied to the operations;

-- FFO, which we estimate at about RUB17 billion a year; and

-- RUB8.5 billion available under existing long-term committed lines, although we understand most of this is dedicated to specific projects under Mosenergo's large capital-expenditure program and cannot be used for general corporate purposes or debt redemption.

Key potential uses of liquidity within the coming 12 months include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of about RUB6.6 billion (including a put option on the bond issue due in December 2012);

-- Capital expenditures of about RUB23 billion; and

-- A dividend payment of RUB1.5 billion.

Mosenergo is subject to a number of financial covenants within its existing debt agreements, under which we understand it has significant headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mosenergo's adequate competitive position, low financial leverage, and adequate liquidity should offset the risks associated with its exposure to volatile spot electricity prices and its ambitious capital-expenditure program. We expect that the program will lead to sizable negative FOCF in the medium term.

In line with the current rating, we expect Mosenergo's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio to be more than 30% and debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be less than 2x. We further assume that Mosenergo will maintain adequate liquidity and debt maturity profiles. Specifically, we anticipate that the company's resources, including long-term committed credit facilities, will cover its funding needs by at least 1.2x.

Ratings upside could arise if we believed that the regulatory environment and the company's operating performance were becoming more predictable and we saw a track record of prudent financial strategies and a sustainably better financial position than we currently forecast.

We think pressure on Mosenergo's credit profile could result from a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate. In addition, we could take a negative rating action if the company started to rely excessively on short-term financing, if its liquidity deteriorated to "less-than-adequate" levels, or if its profitability significantly deteriorated, which could lead to weaker financial metrics.

A negative intervention by Gazprom could lead us to revise the current one-notch uplift from the SACP for parental support.

