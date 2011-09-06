(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Landesbank Saar's (SaarLB) Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb' and affirmed its Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and at 'F1', respectively. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.

The upgrade of SaarLB's Viability Rating reflects the improvement in the bank's profitability and adequate asset quality. It also takes into account SaarLB's entrenched franchise in Saarland and its long-standing relationships with corporate clients in Saarland and neighbouring regions Rhineland-Palatinate and Alsace-Lorraine in France. For H111, the bank was able to increase its pre-tax profit to EUR32m compared to EUR4m in H110 and has already reached the level of 2010's full year pre-tax profit of EUR31m.

The bank's earnings and asset quality have benefited from the strong economic environment in SaarLB's core regions in 2010 and H111 and a more conservative lending approach at SaarLB than at some of its peers. SaarLB's exposure to southern European sovereigns is negligible. However, Fitch still has concerns about the bank's high exposure to commercial real estate and increasingly to the renewable energy sector, especially given some concentration risk in the portfolio.

Key risks facing SaarLB are low Fitch core capital, the tailing-off of legacy cheap state-guaranteed funding (the reinvestment of which has been an important contributor to earnings) and the dependence of its future business model on access to and pricing of wholesale funding. To upgrade SaarLB's Viability Rating to investment grade, Fitch would need to see a substantial increase in core capital, which could be achieved by converting silent participations into common equity, and demonstration of the bank's ability to access wholesale funding as needed.

The affirmation of the bank's IDRs reflects the unchanged strategic importance of SaarLB for its home state Saarland. Following the sale of a 25.2% stake in SaarLB by Bayerische Landesbank (BLGGgi.F) (BayernLB; 'A+'/'F1+') to Saarland, the federal state increased its stake to 35.2%. For BayernLB's remaining 49.9% of shares, Saarland has call options running between January 2011 and December 2011 and July 2012 and December 2015. Fitch expects that BayernLB will remain a committed financial owner for some time, possibly extending to the next five years because of its economic links with SaarLB, including its equity stake, investments in silent participations and funding.

Fitch continues to view the potential support for SaarLB from its owners, specifically the State of Saarland, to be very strong, which is reflected in the Support Rating of '1' and the 'A' Support Rating Floor. The rating of the grandfathered debt and the IDRs are entirely based on the agency's view on the creditworthiness of the German Laender, underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system and linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (rated 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+').

SaarLB is the smallest of Germany's Landesbanken. It is the main banker to the State of Saarland and a clearing bank for seven savings banks in the region. SaarLB focuses primarily on servicing SMEs in its home market and neighbouring regions in France.

Landesbank Saar

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'

Individual Rating: upgraded to 'C/D' from 'D'

Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'