Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bruntwood Alpha PLC's CMBS floating-rate notes and revised the Outlooks for the classes B and C notes, as follows:

GBP350m class A notes (XS0283194792): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP37m class B notes (XS0283196490): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

GBP53m class C notes (XS0283199593): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The Negative Outlook on the class C notes reflects the economic headwinds faced by the two Bruntwood-backed borrowers, which is indicated by rising vacancy rates. However, Fitch continues to see signs of resilience, with net income falling by a lesser extent than occupancy, and credit quality reinforced by debt yields in excess of 9% for both loans.

Although both loans are scheduled to mature in January 2014, with pro rata note amortisation, Fitch has also taken prepayment risk into account. Despite its higher vacancy rate (23% versus 13% by lettable area), the GBP204m Bruntwood Estates loan, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) estimated by Fitch in the region of 79%, is considered to be superior credit quality; the GBP236m Bruntwood 2000 loan has a Fitch LTV of 89% and has shorter lease lengths remaining. If the former is refinanced first, then in Fitch's opinion the class B note would be in a weaker position and at risk of downgrade, which warrants a Negative Outlook.

The Bruntwood Estates and Bruntwood 2000 vacancy rates have increased to 23.3%/13.3%, from 15.1%/9.2% at the time of Fitch's last rating action in October 2010. Meanwhile, total net rental income has fallen by less than 5% to GBP41m from GBP43m, having peaked at just over EUR46m in 2009.

The portfolio was re-valued in September 2010, causing the reported average LTV to fall to 74% from 77%, although Fitch believes that the LTV will have risen back up since then, with little respite for the secondary-quality regional UK stock of which this combined portfolio is characteristic. If net income continues to fall, Fitch will consider taking negative rating action.

Bruntwood Alpha is a securitisation of two commercial mortgage loans arranged by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, rated 'AA-/F1+'), with final loan maturity in 2016. The collateral consists of two loans: the Bruntwood Estates Alpha Portfolio and the Bruntwood 2000 Alpha Portfolio loans. Although the borrowers are within the same corporate entity, the loans do not contain any cross-collateralisation or cross-default provisions.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report is available on www.fitchratings.com.