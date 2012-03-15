(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 - The susceptibility of Taiwan's export-dependent economy to global economic
volatility could reduce issue volume and push bond credit spreads wider over the next one to two
quarters. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan's Bond Market Faces Higher
Credit Spreads And Slower Issuance In 2012," by Taiwan Ratings Corp. that was published today on
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based
subsidiary of Standard & Poor's
"We expect growing caution among local bond issuers and investors to result in
increasingly conservative capital expenditure plans in 2012, particularly in
Taiwan's corporate sector," said credit analyst Yuhan Lan. "Investors are
likely to remain highly sensitive to a potential rise in credit risks over the
next few quarters and seek mainly higher-rated issues until global economic
uncertainties abate."
According to the report, the moderate economic growth forecast for Taiwan will
restrict new corporate bond issuance in 2012 compared with 2011. At the same
time, financial debenture issuance is likely to stay stable over the next one
to two quarters, as debentures remain a popular tool to fulfill banks' capital
strengthening and funding needs.
"We believe the market's appetite for higher-risk bonds and debentures will
remain weak over the next two quarters as investors remain cautious over the
pace of global recovery," said Ms. Lan. "The number of new convertible bond
issuances declined in the second half of 2011 as investors' appetite for
highly risky assets diminished. However, overall bond volume remained
relatively stable supported by larger issuers with better credit standing who
were still able to tap into the market."
The report also assesses Taiwan's relatively stable economic fundamentals,
particularly the abundant liquidity in its financial system compared with
regional neighbors, which could limit the expansion in credit spreads on
corporate bonds over the next two to three quarters.