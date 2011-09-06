(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Dignity Finance plc's class A and B notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The upgrades are mainly driven by Dignity's strong performance to date with Fitch's adjusted 52-week ending 1 July 2011 EBITDA at GBP70.5m growing by 5.8% vs. Fitch's assumed run-rate at tap in September 2010. Although expected by management, this positive set of results, with EBITDA margin mildly increasing to 35% are viewed positively by the agency, especially in light of the challenging economic environment and the observed temporary slowdown in the number of the deaths in the UK.

The credit metrics, notably the free cash flow (FCF) DSCRs derived from Fitch's base case are increasing, with the class A and B notes base case FCF DSCR (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final maturity) at c. 3.1x and 1.8x, respectively. Fitch takes additional comfort from the conservative assumptions driving its base case, which results in EBITDA growing at a CAGR of 0.7% over the next 10 years (broadly flat thereafter). In addition to the usual WBS credit enhancements (e.g. cash-lock up conditions, tranched liquidity facility), the transaction benefits from an annuity-like debt profile which, unlike other UK WBS transactions, removes any point-in-time stresses.

Despite solid credit metrics for the most senior class A notes, Fitch has assigned a rating cap for Dignity's industry preventing any notes from going above 'A+'. Like the healthcare industry (with the recently assigned 'AA+' ceiling for UK WBS), the funeral/crematoria services industry is largely non-cyclical and typically benefits from stable and predictable cash flow backed by strong fundamentals (with favourable demographics). However, the funeral/crematoria services industry remains a highly fragmented niche market led by small non-diversified companies (with the exception of the Co-op), which inherently makes them more vulnerable in the long term to any changes in the operating environment (e.g. competitive landscape). In Fitch's view, this ultimately prevents the ratings from going above 'A+' in line with the UK WBS transactions in the pub industry.

The Stable Outlook is underpinned by management's capability to grow EBITDA through both above-inflation price increases (pricing elasticity of demand being intrinsically low) and targeted acquisitions (of mainly crematoria), despite a slow gradual decline in market share (due to increased local competition) and a temporary slowdown in the number of deaths in the UK, both impacting volumes. In the long term, the anticipated low single digit increase in the number of deaths from 2015 with the baby boomers aging (source: ONS) provides further comfort about the sustainability of Dignity's revenues.

Dignity is a whole business securitisation of funeral homes and crematoria in the UK, comprising 578 funeral homes and 34 crematoria. The Dignity group is the second-largest provider of funeral services in the UK and the largest provider of crematoria services.

The rating actions are as follows:

GBP170.4m class A secured fixed rate notes due 2023: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable

GBP165.6m class B secured fixed rate notes due 2031: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable