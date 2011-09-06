(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Dignity Finance plc's class A and B
notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The upgrades are mainly driven by Dignity's strong performance to
date with Fitch's adjusted 52-week ending 1 July 2011 EBITDA at GBP70.5m growing
by 5.8% vs. Fitch's assumed run-rate at tap in September 2010. Although expected
by management, this positive set of results, with EBITDA margin mildly
increasing to 35% are viewed positively by the agency, especially in light of
the challenging economic environment and the observed temporary slowdown in the
number of the deaths in the UK.
The credit metrics, notably the free cash flow (FCF) DSCRs derived from
Fitch's base case are increasing, with the class A and B notes base case FCF
DSCR (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final
maturity) at c. 3.1x and 1.8x, respectively. Fitch takes additional comfort from
the conservative assumptions driving its base case, which results in EBITDA
growing at a CAGR of 0.7% over the next 10 years (broadly flat thereafter). In
addition to the usual WBS credit enhancements (e.g. cash-lock up conditions,
tranched liquidity facility), the transaction benefits from an annuity-like debt
profile which, unlike other UK WBS transactions, removes any point-in-time
stresses.
Despite solid credit metrics for the most senior class A notes, Fitch has
assigned a rating cap for Dignity's industry preventing any notes from going
above 'A+'. Like the healthcare industry (with the recently assigned 'AA+'
ceiling for UK WBS), the funeral/crematoria services industry is largely
non-cyclical and typically benefits from stable and predictable cash flow backed
by strong fundamentals (with favourable demographics). However, the
funeral/crematoria services industry remains a highly fragmented niche market
led by small non-diversified companies (with the exception of the Co-op), which
inherently makes them more vulnerable in the long term to any changes in the
operating environment (e.g. competitive landscape). In Fitch's view, this
ultimately prevents the ratings from going above 'A+' in line with the UK WBS
transactions in the pub industry.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by management's capability to grow EBITDA
through both above-inflation price increases (pricing elasticity of demand being
intrinsically low) and targeted acquisitions (of mainly crematoria), despite a
slow gradual decline in market share (due to increased local competition) and a
temporary slowdown in the number of deaths in the UK, both impacting volumes. In
the long term, the anticipated low single digit increase in the number of deaths
from 2015 with the baby boomers aging (source: ONS) provides further comfort
about the sustainability of Dignity's revenues.
Dignity is a whole business securitisation of funeral homes and crematoria
in the UK, comprising 578 funeral homes and 34 crematoria. The Dignity group is
the second-largest provider of funeral services in the UK and the largest
provider of crematoria services.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP170.4m class A secured fixed rate notes due 2023: upgraded to 'A+' from
'A'; Outlook Stable
GBP165.6m class B secured fixed rate notes due 2031: upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable