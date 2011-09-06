(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K.-headquartered home-improvement retailer Kingfisher PLC to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on the group. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' issue rating on Kingfisher's senior unsecured debt.

The outlook revision reflects Kingfisher's improved credit metrics and our view that the group's resilient business model could enable it to improve credit metrics further, despite top-line pressures in the U.K., provided that it maintains financial policy discipline.

In the 24 weeks to July 16, 2011, Kingfisher's sales rose 2.9% (or 1.5% on a like-for-like basis), as a result of strong growth at the group's French Castorama and Brico Depot stores (on the back of new product ranges and store modernizations). Top-line performance was weaker in the U.K. in the period, reflecting challenging macroeconomic conditions and one-off competitor stock clearance activity.

For the year ended Jan. 29, 2011, Kingfisher's adjusted EBITDA rose 6.8% to GBP1.2 billion despite a 0.5% fall in year-on-year reported sales. Adjusted margins rose to 11.4% from 10.6% in the same period, boosted by more direct sourcing and greater sales of higher-margin own-brand products.

The group's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt improved to 28.9% in the year ended Jan. 29, 2011, from 22.4% in the prior year, approaching levels that we consider commensurate with a higher rating. In the same period, adjusted net debt to EBITDA fell to 2.8x from 3.3x.

In light of the currently challenging macroeconomic conditions, we anticipate that the group will retain a measured approach to capital investments (including new store freeholds), albeit at a faster pace than in the year ended Jan. 29, 2011. We understand that the group will finance its progressive dividend policy primarily from operating cash flow. Lower interest payments as a result of Kingfisher's reduced debt will further cushion debt-protection metrics from any potential volatility in profits.

The positive outlook reflects our view of the resilience of Kingfisher's business model, evidenced by its improving operating and credit metrics over recent years. It takes into account our base-case scenario that margin-driven earnings growth, lower interest costs, and positive free cash flows should enable Kingfisher to continue to improve credit metrics, despite top-line pressures in the U.K. and somewhat higher dividend and investment outflows.

Nonetheless, challenging operating conditions in some markets make it all the more important, in our view, that the group maintains adequate financial policy discipline. We would likely revise the positive outlook back to stable if weaker earnings, higher investments, or shareholder returns were to cast doubt on management's ability or willingness to maintain the improving credit metric trend.

We would consider a positive rating action if Kingfisher were to demonstrate its ability and willingness to achieve and maintain FFO to debt at or above 30% and debt to EBITDA at or less than 3x on a sustainable basis.

The ratings would come under downward pressure if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall toward 20% and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio were to exceed the 3.5x-4.0x range.

