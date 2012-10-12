UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 12 JSC IDGC of Urals & IDGC Holding
* Moody's assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to JSC IDGC of Urals (IDGC of Urals). The outlook on the ratings is stable.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts