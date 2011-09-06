(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Shree Renuka Sugars Limited's (SRSL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' and simultaneously removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation and resolution of the RWN reflect low execution and regulatory risks regarding SRSL's Brazilian acquisitions - Renuka Vale do Ivai (RVDI) and Renuka do Brasil (RDB, formerly known as Equipav S.A. Acucar e Alcool), given the turnaround experienced in the two entities post acquisition. With globally expanded operations and Brazil's year-end being March, SRSL has changed its financial year-end from 30 September to 31 March. As a result, the next annual year financials would be for 18 months (March 2012).

During the financial year ended September 2010 (FY10), SRSL's consolidated adjusted debt increased to INR72bn from INR15bn in the prior year. It comprised INR45.8bn of long-term debt, INR16.4bn of working capital debt (backed by inventory), INR7.6bn of off-balance sheet debt (contingent liability) and INR2.5bn of other debt. This increase in debt was due to the company's acquisition of RVDI (acquired in March 2010) and RDB (acquired in July 2010) as well as its working capital requirements. In addition, consolidated operating profitability was constrained by the pro-rated inclusion of the Brazilian entities as well as by their low performance. This resulted in SRSL's financial leverage increasing to 6.2x in FY10 from 3.2x in FY09.

The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation of a sustained improvement in SRSL's financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) post FY12 on account of positive free cash flows expected from high operating profitability (EBITDAR) and minimal capex spends in the medium-term. Liquidity in the short term would be supported by inventory being backed by firm sugar prices.

Key rating concerns emanate from the cyclicality and volatility of the sugar industry as well as forex risk, which could have a significant impact on SRSL's profitability and deleveraging trend post FY12 onwards. Furthermore, any additional significant capex plans could result in an increase in debt levels.

A positive rating guideline would be a sustained improvement in SRSL's financial leverage to below 3x. A negative rating guideline would be sustained low profitability and/or debt-led acquisitions leading to net financial leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis.

SRSL is a fully integrated sugar company producing sugar, refined sugar, ethanol and power. The company has around 60% of its crushing capacity in Brazil and 40% in India. For the nine months ended 30 June 2011, SRSL consolidated revenue was INR63bn and its EBITDA was INR10bn compared to INR52bn and INR8.8bn, respectively, during the same period last year.

SRSL:

- INR600m non-convertible debenture issue programme (reduced from INR1,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'; off RWN

- Proposed INR5,000m non-convertible debenture issue programme: assigned 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR1,000m short-term debt: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'; off RWN, rating withdrawn as the instrument no longer exists.