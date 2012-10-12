We view Gironde's financial management as "positive" for its credit standing. This reflects our view that the department has a clear financial strategy, tight monitoring of operating expenditure including social charges, and sophisticated reporting tools. Gironde also limited risk associated with its contingent liabilities, in our view.

Gironde reported sound 2011 budgetary margins, with an 11.6% operating margin, up from 10% in 2010, mostly reflecting a very high rise in property transfer fees, which reached 17% of operating revenue in 2011 excluding the property transfer fees equalization. Property transfer fees have been very volatile over recent years, largely explaining swings in operating margins, which hit a low 7.6% in 2009. However, they have grown significantly since 2009, explaining the rebound of the operating margin. Gironde reported high operating expenditure growth of 4.8% per year from 2009 to 2011 despite its tight grip over personnel and general expenditure, because of a significant increase in social charges over the period. However, excluding social benefits paid on behalf of the state and payments to the property transfer duties equalization scheme from 2011, Gironde limited its operating expenditure growth to 2.6% per year from 2009 to 2011. The department had moderate deficits after investments of 5.5% of total revenue on average from 2009 to 2011, despite high capital expenditure (capex), especially in 2009 when it was EUR267 million. As a consequence, Gironde's direct debt grew slightly to a still low 36% of operating revenue in 2011, from 33% in 2008.

We include under our base-case scenario some reduction in the department's operating margin to about 8% in 2014, which corresponds with the department's minimum threshold. We project that operating revenue will grow more slowly than in 2009-2011, at 1% per year, taking into account that state transfers will be frozen until 2013 and fall 1.5% in 2014, and our expectation of a 10% fall in revenues from the property transfer fee in 2013. Our base-case scenario incorporates more controlled growth of operating expenditure at 2.4% per year from 2012 to 2014 despite rising social charges. This is because we expect the department to maintain a tighter grip over expenditure, including a firm commitment to curb expenditure further if it does not meet its financial objectives. We project still-high capex of an average EUR217 million in 2012-2014, including significant investments in junior high schools and subsidies paid for the Tours-Bordeaux ("SEA") high-speed train track. We forecast that the department will post a limited 4% deficit after investments on average from 2012 to 2014.

We view Gironde's tax-supported debt burden as low compared with its French and international peers, at 44% of operating revenue at the end of 2011, and interest payments are low at 1% of operating revenue. But we expect under our base-case scenario that the department's tax-supported debt will increase to 56% of operating revenue in 2014, reflecting capex funding and our analytical approach to consolidating a public-private partnership (PPP) contract into Gironde's tax-supported debt. The department signed this contract in 2011 to construct various premises for its social aid activities, to be completed from the end of 2013. From 2013, we will therefore consolidate EUR40 million related to PPP commitments into Gironde's tax-supported debt.

We consider the department to have restricted budgetary flexibility. Operating expenditure accounts for over 84% of total expenditure and is mostly rigid, including staff costs at 18% of operating expenditure, social benefits at 29%, homes and social lodging at 19%, the contribution to fire brigades at7%, and interest at 1%. Modifiable tax revenues account for 20% of operating revenue, and we expect Gironde to use its tax leeway moderately from 2012 to 2014 at about 2% per year on average under our base-case scenario, but with limited financial impact. We believe Gironde's financial flexibility mostly depends on its ability to reduce its expenditure, most notably its capex.

Gironde is in south-western France in the Region of Aquitaine. It is France's largest mainland department and had over 1.44 million residents in 2010, mostly located in the urban area of Bordeaux, with comparatively high demographic growth reflecting its attractiveness to newcomers. Its socioeconomic indicators are in line with national standards and high in an international context.

Liquidity

We view Gironde's liquidity position as "positive" for its credit rating. We project that the department will cover well over 120% of its EUR56.5 million debt service over the coming 12 months with its available facilities. These include the average amounts available on its revolving line, standing at EUR70 million, and revolving lines, atEUR20 million, as well as a fully available EUR83 million bank loan with revolving feature until 2016 contracted with Caisse des Depots et Consignations (AA+/Negative/A-1+) to fund subsidies paid for the "SEA" high-speed train track.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that Gironde will maintain its operating margins and limit its deficit after investments and debt accumulation over the next two years.

Under our upside scenario we might consider a positive rating action if Gironde sustainably posted higher budgetary performances, supporting an upward assessment of our view of its financial management.

Under our downside scenario we might consider a negative rating action if the department recorded a structurally growing deficit after capital accounts leading to higher debt accumulation--structurally above 65% of operating revenues--which could lead to a downward assessment of our view of its financial management. A downward assessment of our view of French departments' institutional frameworks would also prompt a negative rating action.

We view both our upside and downside scenarios as unlikely at this stage.

