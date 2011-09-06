(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06- Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the U.S. supermarkets, indicating that
the industry is beginning to stabilize after two difficult years due to a more rational pricing
environment together with higher food inflation.
The report concludes, however, that the long-term challenges facing the industry
- which include ongoing increases in healthcare costs, built-in increases in
union labor rates, and the encroachment of new competitors and discount formats
- will make it difficult for traditional supermarkets, with the exception of
Kroger , to produce a sustained turnaround that enables them to restore margins
to their pre-2009 levels.
The report includes credit analysis reports on each of the Big 3 supermarkets:
Kroger Co., Safeway Inc. and SUPERVALU Inc. , that address key rating drivers,
liquidity, debt and organizational structures, and covenant summaries.
The report, 'U.S. Supermarkets on the Mend,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.