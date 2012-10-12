Our assessment of Scribe's business risk profile as weak reflects a seasonal and somewhat mature paper industry, the company's somewhat limited integration of its pulp production, and the exposure to pulp price volatility. Also, it incorporates the competitive nature of the Mexican paper market due to the provisions under the North American Free Trade Agreement that facilitate imports from the U.S. and Canada. The company's strong brand recognition in Mexico, a leading 80% share of the notebook market, its solid position in the paper and office supplies markets, and a relatively low-cost production structure are positive credit factors.

The company's EBITDA margin dropped to 12.3% in 2011 from 13.9% in 2010. In our view, this was reflection not only of the intense competition and slow-growth market conditions, but also of nonrecurring charges associated with Scribe's marketing strategy and the acquisition of operations in Colombia. During the past three years, the excess of inventories in the U.S. and sluggish demand growth and price pressures in the Mexican market have eroded Scribe's margins. However, we expect that Scribe will achieve an EBITDA margin of close to 15% in 2012 due to increased efficiencies in its existing production mills, cost controls at distribution centers, and the gradual vertical integration of production through harvesting alternate fibers. The rating also incorporates our expectations that Scribe will be able to consolidate its recently acquired operations in Colombia.

Our assessment of Scribe's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects leverage ratios that we expect to be in the 5x area. In our base-case scenario, we assume that the company's EBITDA generation would benefit from a more favorable pricing environment, with average price increases in 2012 of approximately 10%; higher government spending on paper products that can support the company's top-line growth of more than 5%; and a gradual improvement of its cost structure due to lower pulp prices. Our baseline forecast for 2012 and 2013 incorporates our view that Scribe will be able to post total debt to EBITDA below 5.0x, EBITDA interest coverage above 2.0x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the double-digit area. The rating also incorporates our expectations that Scribe will successfully implement cost-control measures within three years without incurring any additional debt.

Scribe has long-term capital expenditure plans as part of its strategy to increase its vertical integration and improve the product mix with higher value-added products. In our view, this could lead to improved operating efficiencies that could strengthen its financial performance, although we do not expect any significant expenditures materializing before 2013. The company is exposed to exchange-rate fluctuations because its outstanding debt is in dollars and most of its sales are in Mexican pesos. However, its ability to implement pricing adjustments under periods of high currency depreciation is mitigating factor.

With over $400 million in sales during 2011, Scribe is the largest producer of printing and writing paper, notebooks, and pulp in Mexico by volume sold, with an approximate 80% market share in the notebooks market and 35% in the cut-size paper market.

Liquidity

Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next 12-18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Scribe has an adequate liquidity. Relevant factors in our assessment of Scribe's liquidity include the following:

-- We expect Scribe's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x;

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our expectations by 20%; and

-- The company faces a favorable debt maturity profile for 2013-2016.

As of June 30, 2012, Scribe's liquidity sources include a cash balance of approximately $26 million and our estimates for FFO of about $37 million for 2012. Under our base-case scenario, we have incorporated capital expenditures of approximately $12 million in 2012, mainly for maintenance activities at the company's production facilities. We believe, however, that part of the capital expenditures planned in 2012 are discretionary, and expect management to lower them if operating performance is below expectations. We expect the company's cash flow generation to cover its annual capital investment requirements, which should help maintain cash balances above $45 million.

The terms of the outstanding bonds include a 2.25x fixed-charge coverage ratio for additional debt. Under our performance expectations, within the next 12 months, we believe Scribe should comply with this covenant, although covenant headroom would remain tight. However, we don't expect the company to take on additional debt in that period.

Recovery analysis

We rate Scribe's $300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2020 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a gradual recovery in the company's operating results during 2012, resulting in credit measures in line with the rating, despite challenging market dynamics and competitive pressures over the near term. The outlook also reflects our belief that management will actively pursue the improvement of the company's operating efficiencies, which should raise EBITDA margins by the end of 2012. We expect top-line growth to exceed 4% during the next two years, and we its debt to EBITDA in the 5x area and interest coverage above 2x by the end of 2012.

We could lower the ratings if the company's positive performance trajectory does not materialize in 2012 and results in weaker-than-expected metrics, with single-digit EBITDA margins, or if the company is unable to reduce its leverage ratio below 5.0x. We could also lower the ratings if Scribe incurs additional debt that would breach the covenants governing its notes. We believe that as the company's key credit metrics remain under pressure, a positive rating action is unlikely to occur.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April, 28, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008