UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Societe Centrale de Reassurance ------------------------ 12-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Morocco
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2011 BBB/-- --/--
24-Mar-2010 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 19-Jul-2011
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts