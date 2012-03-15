(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk. ------- 15-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--

21-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Indonesian gas utility PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk. (PGN) reflects the company's exposure to sovereign risks and susceptibility to regulatory risk. PGN's strong market position in gas transmission and distribution, and its improving financial risk profile temper these weaknesses. The company's transmission business is also insulated from price risk and has minimal volume risk. The rating on PGN is consistent with the foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

Based on our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), we believe PGN has an "important" role in executing the administration's Integrated Indonesian Gas Pipeline projects, and has a "strong" link with its 57% owner, the Indonesian government. In our opinion, PGN's credit standing could be negatively affected in case of severe sovereign stress. Stress scenarios include a significant economic contraction, sharp currency depreciation, payment defaults by a large number of customers, rising inflation, and lower gas tariffs with the inability to pass through increases in operating costs. Our view is based on PGN's exposure to country risks due to the company's government linkages, sales to other state-owned enterprises, and regulatory risk.