(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Rain Commodities Limited (RCOL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned RCOL's INR1.85bn non-fund-based limits a 'Fitch A2+(ind)' rating.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of RCOL's cement and calcining businesses, both operated by its subsidiaries, for the rating purpose. While India's Rain Cement Ltd ('Fitch A-(ind)'/ Stable) holds the cement operations, RCOL's calcining business is operated in India and the US by Rain CII Carbon Vizag Ltd (RCCVL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/ Stable) and Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCUS), respectively.

The ratings benefit from the leading position of the group as one of the world's largest merchant calciners. RCOL's consolidated revenues from its carbon products business (mainly comprising calcining business) increased to INR47.52bn in 2011 (2010: INR30.29bn). RCOL's calcining business has a competitive cost structure, supported by waste heat recovery at four of its eight plants. RCCUS is executing the group's fifth waste heat recovery plant at its Lake Charles facility in US. RCCUS also has strong sourcing relationships with large refiners in the US for the scarce anode-grade green petroleum coke.

The ratings also reflect the improvement in the performance of RCOL's cement business. In 2011, RCL earned total revenue of INR8.68bn (2010: INR7.16bn).

The ratings are, however, constrained by the cyclical volatility in cement prices due to overcapacity in the southern region of India, which is likely to increase to around 136.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) till FY13 from 101 mtpa in FY10. This may exert pressure on cement prices along with increasing prices of coal and other inputs.

The ratings are also constrained by the moderate credit metrics of the consolidated entity and raw material price fluctuations in the calcining business. In 2011, consolidated net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) improved to 2.2x (2010: 3.8x), while interest coverage (EBITDA/ interest) was 6.0x (3.5x) due to improved profitability.

Negative rating action may result from any significant deterioration in RCOL's performance or any large debt-led capex/ acquisition resulting in net leverage of over 4x on a sustained basis. Conversely, strong performance of the businesses or reduction in debt levels resulting in net financial leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis may be positive for the ratings.

In 2011, RCOL's recorded consolidated revenues of INR56.20bn (2010: INR37.65bn) with EBIT margins of 21.5% (2010: 17.3%). The company's total debt outstanding as of end-2011 was INR37.8bn (2010: INR31.8bn).