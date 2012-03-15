(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Toyota Motor has maintained an exceptionally strong financial position despite difficult business conditions and the strong yen.

-- We expect the company to gradually improve its weak profitability because its operations have been returning to normal.

-- We affirm the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on the company. The outlook remains negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for overproduction in Japan to delay recovery in Toyota's profitability.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on Toyota Motor Corp. and related entities, including Toyota Motor Credit Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), based on Toyota Motor's exceptionally strong financial position and our view that a return to normal operations at the company is likely to produce a continuous improvement in profitability in the next two years. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating remains negative.

Rationale

We continue to view Toyota Motor's financial risk profile as minimal. Toyota Motor has substantial cash and marketable securities and remains virtually free of net debt in its nonfinancial services operations. Despite difficult business conditions and the strong yen, we expect measures of Toyota Motor's credit quality to remain very strong over the next two years, with a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of significantly more than 100% and a ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x on a fully adjusted basis.

We expect Toyota Motor's profitability to improve from its current weak level because its operations have been returning to normal. Sales rebounded strongly in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) as production and inventory recovered from severely damaged supply chains and production cuts following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Once inventory levels have returned to normal, which we expect to occur by the end of March 2012, the recovery in sales should further accelerate in fiscal 2012. In our opinion, Toyota Motor's competitive position remains strong, and we expect the company to regain some of its lost market share in the U.S.

We also believe Toyota Motor's proven ability to consistently reduce costs should help it improve profitability. In recent years, Toyota Motor has consistently cut about JPY300 billion in costs annually. Moreover, Toyota Motor is taking extra measures to reduce exposure to changes in the value of the yen, increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and increasing its imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan. In our base case scenario, we expect Toyota Motor's nonfinancial services operations to achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% by fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, we see overproduction in Japan, with many vehicles destined for overseas markets, as a weakness that could prevent Toyota Motor from making the continuous improvements in profitability that we expect, in the event that the yen becomes even stronger.

Liquidity

Exceptional liquidity underpins the 'AA-' long-term rating on Toyota Motor. We believe that the company's sources of liquidity will easily exceed 2x uses over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, on a consolidated basis, Toyota Motor's cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY1.8 trillion. Moreover, Toyota Motor holds large investments in highly rated government securities, such as Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, and it classifies these as both current assets and investments. We view these as high-quality financial assets that further support Toyota Motor's exceptional liquidity. Toyota Motor's total cash and securities significantly exceeded the JPY2.8 trillion in long-term debt that was due to mature within a year on a consolidated basis. We believe Toyota Motor maintains a massive net cash position in its nonfinancial services operations. In addition, the company had JPY8.07 trillion in long-term unused lines of credit as of March 31, 2011, and it maintains strong relationships with major Japanese banking groups. Toyota Motor's captive finance operations have sizable short-term debts, but its short-term assets adequately match them.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that Toyota Motor's overproduction in Japan has the potential to delay a recovery in its earnings. Although we expect Toyota Motor to gradually reduce its exposure to the yen, becoming less vulnerable to a strong yen through the increase of local content in vehicles produced overseas and more imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan, large production capacity in Japan may slow the pace of recovery if the yen rises further.

We may lower the ratings if we conclude that Toyota Motor's nonfinancial services operations are unlikely to continue to demonstrate improvement and to achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% on a sustainable basis.

At the same time, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we believe the company is likely to significantly accelerate the recovery in its profitability through effective measures to increase its resilience to the strong yen or rapid expansion of sales in major vehicle markets. However, the challenges the company faces, including intense competition and the strong yen, lead us to view an upward outlook revision as less likely in the next 12 months.