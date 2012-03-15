(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

Overview

-- Renhe's liquidity is likely to weaken in the next year due to the company's slowing property sales, materially longer collection period for sales proceeds, and high receivable counterparty risk.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator and our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

-- We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on Renhe and its senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Renhe's cash flow may further deteriorate.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Renhe and its senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 14, 2011.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings to reflect our expectation that Renhe's liquidity is likely to weaken in the next year due to the company's slowing property sales, materially longer collection period for sales proceeds, and high receivable counterparty risk.

We anticipate that Renhe's liquidity sources will likely cover liquidity uses by about 1.0x over the next 12 months. Coverage was more than 1.2x a year earlier. Renhe's cash balance is also likely to stay less than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4 billion, our downgrade threshold for the company at the 'BB-' rating level. We have set this trigger because Renhe has very limited access to bank credit in China.

Renhe's property sales are likely to remain weak in 2012 due to subdued demand for property investment in China. We expect cash collection from individual buyers to be significantly slower than before because the bank lending environment is likely to remain tight in the next six to 12 months. The majority of Renhe's buyers need loans to pay 70% of the contracted prices. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's contract sales to be about RMB7 billion in 2012, flat compared with 2011. We estimate that the company will receive only about 15% of such sales in 2012, similar to the level in 2011.

Renhe has less flexibility to scale back construction spending on presold projects than residential property developers'. This is because it receives only small prepayments (5%-10% of the contracted price) from buyers on presale dates. The company has to complete properties before it can receive a full down payment (up to 30% of the contracted price); it depends on buyers' ability to obtain bank loans for the rest. In contrast, residential developers have full access to sales proceeds during presale periods.

Renhe's block-sale of offshore project holding companies to individual investors on deferred payment terms last year increased its working capital requirements and the concentration of counterparty risks. Renhe has not disclosed information about its buyers, so their credit quality is unclear to us. We expect counterparty risks to remain high because the company may continue to pursue project company sales. Renhe has indicated that it may sell project holding companies in a more transparent manner and with shorter payment terms. But it has not yet established any meaningful record. We expect that the majority of Renhe's overdue block-sales receivable of RMB2.0 billion as of Nov. 30, 2011, remain outstanding.

In our view, Renhe's weakening liquidity highlights the risk associated with the company's business model. We believe the model is vulnerable to a correction in the property market and credit tightening in China. Regulations governing projects that Renhe developed from underground civil air defense facilities are ambiguous in many areas. Any changes in these regulations could raise questions about the sustainability of the company's business model. In particular, the lack of well-defined land use rights is an obstacle to securing construction loans or mortgage loans onshore. These rights are typically required for collateral. Renhe has very limited access to banking facilities because it does not hold titles to the properties it has developed. Renhe has made little progress in securing bank loans from financial institutions in the past two years. In addition, regulations on project tendering processes are not transparent, lowering the visibility of Renhe's future project reserves.