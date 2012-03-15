(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Pressure is mounting on the credit quality of Japan's consumer electronics companies as they grapple with the impact of the strong yen, supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters, and intensifying competition in their core businesses, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. The negative outlooks on the three largest Japanese consumer electronics companies rated by Standard & Poor's--Panasonic Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), Sharp Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and Sony Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2)-- reflect our view that the companies' earnings will remain under stress in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). To improve their credit quality, we believe it is imperative that the companies make their core businesses more competitive by developing products that capitalize on their technological advantages and that they solidify strategic tie-ups.

Fierce competition from overseas manufacturers continues to steeply drive down prices in the Japanese consumer electronic companies' core businesses, including flat-screen TVs and cell phones. The continuing strength of the yen, a sharp rise in prices for raw materials, and floods in Thailand have also weakened their business performance. In addition, the major Japanese consumer electronics companies are likely to face fiercer competition from overseas manufacturers in a race to emerge as winners in global markets. We believe that the key to success is to create a potential market ahead of competitors.