Overview

-- We believe Honda's operating performance is returning to a steady growth path, driven by a rapid recovery in production and sales of automobiles.

-- While the strong yen is likely to continue to pressure Honda's profitability, we believe the automaker should continue to recover its profitability over the next two years to largely comparable levels that the company had maintained until fiscal 2007.

-- We expect Honda's strong capital structure, liquidity, and conservative financial policy to continue to support its financial strengths.

-- We are revising the outlook on Honda to stable from negative, and affirming the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to stable from negative its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on Japan-based automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Honda) and related entities, including American Honda Finance Corp. (AHFC), and Honda Canada Finance Inc. (HCF). At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Honda and related entities, as well as its 'A+' long-term (including medium-term note programs) and 'A-1' short-term (including commercial paper programs) debt ratings on the related entities.