(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its ratings on the class A trust certificates and asset-backed loan (ABL) issued/extended under the Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Beneficial Interests and ABL Series 4 asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction. Lease and loanreceivables extended to Softbank Mobile Corp. (SBM; not rated), a subsidiary of Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), secure the transaction (see list below).

In assessing the credit quality of SBM, we considered the company's mobile telecommunications business, its position within the Softbank Group, as well as the group's strong unity. SBM's credit quality, in our view, depends to an extent on the credit quality of the entire Softbank Group. We placed our long-term corporate credit rating on Softbank on CreditWatch negative on Oct. 12, 2012. We base today's CreditWatch placement on our analysis of the credit quality of the transaction's underlying lease and loan receivables.

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Beneficial Interests and ABL Series 4

JPY9.9 bil. trust certificates and ABL due August 2015

Class To From Initial amount Coupon

A trust certificates BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf) JPY8.9 bil. Fixed

ABL BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Fixed