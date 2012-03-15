(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

Overview

-- France-based Roquette Freres (Roquette) is a leading player in the global starch and starch-derivatives market, with a focus on value-added products.

-- The company's operating and financial performances were strong in 2011, and we believe they will remain solid in 2012 and beyond, partly owing to Roquette's prudent financial policy.

-- We are assigning our 'A-' long-term corporate rating to Roquette and affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Roquette will maintain its resilient performance and conservative financial policy in 2012 and beyond.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating to France-based starch and starch derivatives producer Roquette Freres (Roquette). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on Roquette.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our view of Roquette's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, supported by its leading position in value-added products. In addition, the company benefits from its high product and geographic diversification, which compensate for the inherent volatility and cyclicality of the starch and starch-derivatives industry.

The ratings also factor in Roquette's "modest" financial risk profile. We base our assessment on the company's prudent financial policy, solid credit metrics with a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt well above 50% over the past couple of years, and positive--although volatile and moderate--free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation.

We anticipate that Roquette's revenue and operating margins will remain solid in 2012, but we believe that they will fall short of the very strong results achieved in 2011. We project low-to-mid single digit revenue decline in 2012, owing to our expectation of unfavorable volume growth and selling prices. We note that Roquette's volume growth slowed in the third and fourth quarters of 2011, and that volumes moderately declined in early 2012, primarily due to some destocking. In addition, selling prices remain high so far in 2012, but could moderately decrease in the coming months as input price inflation slows and volumes decline moderately. We project that EBITDA margins will be lower than in 2011, but should remain at about 11% in 2012 despite higher operating leverage. This is because Roquette has an increasing exposure to emerging markets and a significant presence in added-value products, which have both demonstrated resilience.

Additionally, Roquette has consistently maintained a sound financial risk profile, despite the difficult operating environment in 2008-2010. In our view, this reflects the conservative financial policy of this family-owned business. Management's debt-adverse financial policy is a key rating driver. Roquette had a net cash position in 2010 and 2011, with cash and cash equivalents exceeding reported gross debt by about EUR200 million. We believe Roquette will sustain its sound financial profile, which could help it weather a potential adverse business environment while still being able to fund its high capital expenditure (capex) needs that are necessary to maintain its productivity, innovation, and diversification. We anticipate that Roquette's FOCF will remain positive in 2012 and beyond, and that its total debt should remain lower than--or not substantially exceed--its cash position in the future, despite potential bolt-on acquisitions.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Roquette is 'A-2', reflecting our assessment of the company's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria.

This is underpinned by Roquette's:

-- Net cash position, with cash and cash equivalent exceeding gross debt by EUR200 million at year-end 2011;

-- Positive FOCF generation, covering its high capex needs (which typically represent around 6%-7% of sales) and working capital swings. Although FOCF can vary materially from one year to the next, reflecting the volatility of the industry in which Roquette operates, we anticipate FOCF of more than EUR80 million in 2012; and

-- Access to undrawn long-term committed lines of about EUR170 million at year-end 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Roquette will continue to generate positive FOCF and maintain its sound financial profile, despite tough competition. Specifically, we anticipate adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio will remain above 50% in 2012 and beyond. The outlook also takes into account our opinion that Roquette will be able to maintain its solid market positions, especially in the value-added segment.

We would consider taking a negative rating action if Roquette's conservative financial policy and profile weakened owing to credit-dilutive acquisitions, or if large operating shortfalls cause the company's FOCF to turn negative on a sustainable basis.

At this stage, an upgrade seems unlikely in light of stiff industry competition.

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Roquette Freres

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 --/--/A-2