(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 - Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn India-based Rain CII Carbon Vizag Ltd's
(RCCVL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FCIDR) of 'B' with Stable
Outlook. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed and withdrawn the FC ratings on RCCVL's bank
loans. The FC ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be
relevant to its
coverage.
The agency has also affirmed RCCVL's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'. The Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
Fitch has taken a consolidated view of RCCVL (representing Indian calcining
business) and its associate company - Rain CII Carbon LLC (representing US
calcining business) - for the rating purpose.
The affirmations reflect the continued strong operating performance of the
consolidated entity. On the basis of the provisional financials for 2011,
consolidated revenues improved to about USD1.0bn (2010: USD663m), with an EBITDA
margin of about 28.0% (2010: 25.9%), financial leverage (net debt/ operating
EBITDA) of about 1.5x (2010: 2.8x). For more details on RCCVL's rating
rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Affirms Rain CII
at 'B'; Resolves RWN; Outlook Stable', dated 21 September 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RCCVL:
- LT FCIDR: 'B'/Stable; rating affirmed and withdrawn
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- Outstanding USD76.9m senior secured term loans Tranche D: affirmed at 'Fitch
A-(ind)'; 'B+'/'RR3' ratings affirmed and withdrawn
- Senior secured revolver USD15m Tranche E1 and USD39.3m Tranche E2: affirmed at
'Fitch A-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A2+(ind)'; 'B+'/'RR3' ratings affirmed and withdrawn