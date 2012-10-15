(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt rating to proposed senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from Korea Expressway Corp.'s (KEC; A+/Stable/A-1) $3.5 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program. The rating is subject to our review of final documentation.

Standard & Poor's raised its long-term foreign currency ratings on KEC to 'A+' from 'A' on Sept. 17, 2012, after raising its long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings on the Republic of Korea to 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, from 'A' and 'A+'. Strong ties between KEC and the government make the ratings on the sovereign a key driver for the ratings on KEC.

We lowered the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KEC to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. The SACP reflects deterioration in the financial risk profile for the company, due to the government's tight control of toll rates and the large capital expenditures KEC makes on its projects. Offsetting this is the company's "strong" business risk profile based on its dominant position as the sole government-owned operator in Korea's toll road market, covering 92.8% of the national expressway network, and the government's ongoing capital injections into the company.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEC's very important role for and integral link to the government will attract continued government support for the entity.

The rating on KEC could come under pressure if the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the SACP for the company deteriorates to below 'bb-'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

General Criteria: Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008