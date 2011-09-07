(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telenet NV's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at
'BB' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
ratings actions is at the end of this release:
Telenet's ratings take into account the company's strong market position in
triple-play telecom services in the Flanders region of Belgium, a region that
covers 60% of the country's population. Telenet is the region's dominant or
incumbent provider of pay TV, the leading provider of high-speed internet and
the region's second-largest provider of voice telephony. Therefore, Telenet has
a visible revenue base, a significant amount of which derives from customer
subscriptions. Low levels of churn, solid performance in consistently improving
the number of services taken by an individual customer (revenue generating unit
(RGU)/subscriber) and the migration of its analogue TV customers to digital, all
contribute to what Fitch considers to be solid "second incumbent"-like
qualities.
A dividend policy, in part driven by majority shareholder, Liberty Global
International (LGI) and capex requirements that are likely to see investment
remain high for a number of years, are constraining factors on free cash flow
and consequently the ratings.
Majority ownership by LGI continues to exert dividend pressure and is likely to
push leverage higher. The publicly stated leverage target is between 3.5x and
4.5x. Management have stated that it expects dividends to remain in the EUR500m
region until cash taxes start to otherwise absorb some of the company's cash
flow - expected from 2014. This is the single most ratings-material factor,
given management's strong track record of managing the business.
Although leverage is likely to rise, it remains acceptable for the ratings,
subject to the ongoing delivery of operating performance. Taking into account
the EUR506m capital distribution in August pro forma net debt (including finance
leases)/EBITDA, based on 2Q11 results, was 3.8x, comfortable for a 'BB'-rated
cable operator. Potential cash flow pressures - from mobile spectrum
acquisition, Belgium soccer rights and most importantly dividends - are likely
to result in this metric trending into the 4.2x-4.3x range over the next two
years. A more conservative dividend policy would likely prompt positive ratings
pressure.
A leverage metric consistently trending in the 4.3x - 4.5x range would prompt
concern and potential negative action, subject to the conditions leading to such
a trend (eg. operational underperformance) as well as the speed and magnitude of
management's response to such developments.
Telenet exhibits solid growth of triple-play services. However, a significant
number of customers are still single play customers and therefore continue to
offer strong RGU/sub and average revenue per user growth potential. The RGU/sub
metric currently stands at 1.94, whereas cable operators in the UK and Spain are
at significantly higher levels, suggesting further scope in the metric for
Telenet.
Belgium is the only cable market so far where the regulator has proposed
unbundling the cable network. Despite objections from the EC (and strong
resistance from Telenet), the BIPT (Belgium's communications regulator) is
pushing ahead with plans to open up cable to allow analogue TV and broadband
provided by unbundlers. While Telenet expects legal wrangling to postpone any
practical implementation until end-2012, this would set a precedent and
establish a fairly negative regulatory tone towards the cable industry. Fitch
considers that the main beneficiary of such a development would be Belgacom,
already successful with its IPTV product, with the development potentially
allowing the incumbent to offer faster broadband speeds and a stronger TV offer
in those areas where its VDSL capabilities are potentially compromised from a
network perspective.
Telenet is achieving solid traction in growing mobile subscribers. At Q211, the
company had 221,000 mobile subscribers. The company's subsidised smartphone
strategy includes the iPhone 4 (the Belgium market is otherwise unsubsidised)
and plays to the company's data-focused high-end subscriber target market.
Telenet took 14% market share of post-paid additions in Q211, without a prepaid
base to migrate. Fitch notes the success of the mobile strategy is likely to
dilute margins over the medium term given that an MVNO mobile business is
typically lower margin.
Unusually for a cable operator, Telenet has acquired 2G and 3G spectrum, at a
total cost of EUR103m payable in instalments between 2011-2020. However,
management has confirmed it will not invest significant capex - choosing to use
the acquired spectrum in conjunction with its virtual mobile network operator
network partner (currently Mobistar ). The spectrum Telenet acquired is similar
to that of both Mobistar and Base, which potentially helps in agreeing future
partnership terms with either of these mobile network operators. Telenet's use
of 3G spectrum will be focused on data usage, which management believes is an
under-served market at present.
Liquidity is solid, with balance sheet cash (pro-forma for the July 2011 debt
exchange and August shareholder distribution) estimated by Fitch at
approximately EUR280m, while the company has an undrawn revolving credit
facility in the amount of EUR158m maturing in December 2016. Refinancing
activity over the past year has left the company an average debt maturity of 8.4
years and one of the strongest maturity profiles in the European cable peer
group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Telenet N.V. senior secured bank facility: affirmed at 'BB+'
Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR500m due 2020: affirmed at 'BB+'
Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A. EUR100m due 2016: affirmed at 'BB+'
Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR300m due 2021: affirmed at 'BB+'
Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR400m due 2021: affirmed at 'BB+'