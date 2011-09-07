(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telenet NV's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BB' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this release:

Telenet's ratings take into account the company's strong market position in triple-play telecom services in the Flanders region of Belgium, a region that covers 60% of the country's population. Telenet is the region's dominant or incumbent provider of pay TV, the leading provider of high-speed internet and the region's second-largest provider of voice telephony. Therefore, Telenet has a visible revenue base, a significant amount of which derives from customer subscriptions. Low levels of churn, solid performance in consistently improving the number of services taken by an individual customer (revenue generating unit (RGU)/subscriber) and the migration of its analogue TV customers to digital, all contribute to what Fitch considers to be solid "second incumbent"-like qualities.

A dividend policy, in part driven by majority shareholder, Liberty Global International (LGI) and capex requirements that are likely to see investment remain high for a number of years, are constraining factors on free cash flow and consequently the ratings.

Majority ownership by LGI continues to exert dividend pressure and is likely to push leverage higher. The publicly stated leverage target is between 3.5x and 4.5x. Management have stated that it expects dividends to remain in the EUR500m region until cash taxes start to otherwise absorb some of the company's cash flow - expected from 2014. This is the single most ratings-material factor, given management's strong track record of managing the business.

Although leverage is likely to rise, it remains acceptable for the ratings, subject to the ongoing delivery of operating performance. Taking into account the EUR506m capital distribution in August pro forma net debt (including finance leases)/EBITDA, based on 2Q11 results, was 3.8x, comfortable for a 'BB'-rated cable operator. Potential cash flow pressures - from mobile spectrum acquisition, Belgium soccer rights and most importantly dividends - are likely to result in this metric trending into the 4.2x-4.3x range over the next two years. A more conservative dividend policy would likely prompt positive ratings pressure.

A leverage metric consistently trending in the 4.3x - 4.5x range would prompt concern and potential negative action, subject to the conditions leading to such a trend (eg. operational underperformance) as well as the speed and magnitude of management's response to such developments.

Telenet exhibits solid growth of triple-play services. However, a significant number of customers are still single play customers and therefore continue to offer strong RGU/sub and average revenue per user growth potential. The RGU/sub metric currently stands at 1.94, whereas cable operators in the UK and Spain are at significantly higher levels, suggesting further scope in the metric for Telenet.

Belgium is the only cable market so far where the regulator has proposed unbundling the cable network. Despite objections from the EC (and strong resistance from Telenet), the BIPT (Belgium's communications regulator) is pushing ahead with plans to open up cable to allow analogue TV and broadband provided by unbundlers. While Telenet expects legal wrangling to postpone any practical implementation until end-2012, this would set a precedent and establish a fairly negative regulatory tone towards the cable industry. Fitch considers that the main beneficiary of such a development would be Belgacom, already successful with its IPTV product, with the development potentially allowing the incumbent to offer faster broadband speeds and a stronger TV offer in those areas where its VDSL capabilities are potentially compromised from a network perspective.

Telenet is achieving solid traction in growing mobile subscribers. At Q211, the company had 221,000 mobile subscribers. The company's subsidised smartphone strategy includes the iPhone 4 (the Belgium market is otherwise unsubsidised) and plays to the company's data-focused high-end subscriber target market. Telenet took 14% market share of post-paid additions in Q211, without a prepaid base to migrate. Fitch notes the success of the mobile strategy is likely to dilute margins over the medium term given that an MVNO mobile business is typically lower margin.

Unusually for a cable operator, Telenet has acquired 2G and 3G spectrum, at a total cost of EUR103m payable in instalments between 2011-2020. However, management has confirmed it will not invest significant capex - choosing to use the acquired spectrum in conjunction with its virtual mobile network operator network partner (currently Mobistar ). The spectrum Telenet acquired is similar to that of both Mobistar and Base, which potentially helps in agreeing future partnership terms with either of these mobile network operators. Telenet's use of 3G spectrum will be focused on data usage, which management believes is an under-served market at present.

Liquidity is solid, with balance sheet cash (pro-forma for the July 2011 debt exchange and August shareholder distribution) estimated by Fitch at approximately EUR280m, while the company has an undrawn revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR158m maturing in December 2016. Refinancing activity over the past year has left the company an average debt maturity of 8.4 years and one of the strongest maturity profiles in the European cable peer group.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Telenet N.V. senior secured bank facility: affirmed at 'BB+'

Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR500m due 2020: affirmed at 'BB+'

Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A. EUR100m due 2016: affirmed at 'BB+'

Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR300m due 2021: affirmed at 'BB+'

Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A. EUR400m due 2021: affirmed at 'BB+'