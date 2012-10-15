Mandiri's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+' reflects its improved asset quality, healthy profitability, satisfactory capitalisation, majority state ownership and position as Indonesia's largest bank. BRI's VR of 'bb+' reflects its sustained strong profitability - which is among the highest in the industry - its position as Indonesia's second-largest bank focusing on micro-lending with satisfactory asset quality. BNI's VR of 'bb' reflects the bank's comparatively weaker, albeit improving, profitability and asset quality and a smaller franchise than those of Mandiri and BRI.

Rating upside on the VR may result from sustained healthy profitability and capitalisation, and consistent improvement in credit risk management. Rating downside may result from rapid loan growth adversely affecting asset quality and capital, and significantly weakened profitability.

Strong loan growth in 2010-2012 and a challenging global economic outlook could lead to an increase in non-performing loans in 2013. Fitch believes the likely deterioration in asset quality should, nevertheless, be manageable, given the banks' improved credit risk management and diversified credit portfolio.

Mandiri has gradually diversified to consumer loans as corporate loans fell to around 34% of total loans at end-H112 from 42% at end-2008. The portion of Mandiri's and BNI's restructured loans declined to 4%-5% at end-June 2012, from 5.5%-6.5% at end-2010. BRI's core micro and consumer lending, which accounted for 51% of total loans at end-H112, remained solid with non-performing loans below 2% in 2011-H112. The newly imposed minimum down-payment of 30% for mortgages will over the medium term improve the loan quality of mortgage lender BTN. The state-owned banks' strong profitability and high provision cover should continue to provide sufficient buffer against more challenging economic conditions.

Fitch expects the Indonesian state-owned banks' financial performance to remain healthy and well-capitalized in the medium term, underpinned by their moderating loan growth, low funding costs, stronger fee income and manageable credit costs. Based on the agency's stressed test the state-owned banks have sufficient pre-provision profit to tolerate higher loan losses up to 6% of total loans for BRI, 4%-5% for Mandiri and BNI to 2%-3% for BTN. These are above average historical credit losses witnessed during 2009-H112 of less than 1% for BTN, 1% for Mandiri, and 2% for BRI and BNI. BTN's impairment charges are lower than that of the other three state-owned banks as the recoveries of NPLs from residential loans have been consistently high and provide additional buffer against loan impairments.

Mandiri is the largest bank in Indonesia with 14% of system assets at end-H112. BRI is the second-largest bank at 12% of system assets and has the most extensive distribution network in Indonesia and a generally unchallenged franchise in rural micro-lending. BNI is the fourth-largest bank at 8% of system assets. BTN is the tenth-largest bank in Indonesia focusing on mortgage lending.

The subordinate debt rating for BRI is notched down three levels from its standalone National Rating derived from its VR, comprising one notch for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

Mandiri:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Long-Term Local-Currency (LTLC) IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency (STFC) IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook

BRI:

- LTFC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- STFC IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook

- Rupiah subordinated debt II/2009 affirmed at 'A+(idn)

BNI:

- LTFC and LTLC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- STFC IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Stable Outlook

- Senior unsecured bond affirmed at 'BBB-'

BTN

-National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Stable Outlook

-Rupiah senior bond affirmed at 'AA(idn)'

-Rupiah senior bond programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)'