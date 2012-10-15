(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's financing company PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (SMI) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects Fitch's expectation of strong support from the Indonesian government (BBB-/Stable), which was evident in its capital injection totalling IDR2trn in December 2010 and March 2009. This view of support is based on its 100% state ownership and its policy role in infrastructure development in Indonesia.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a downgrade in the sovereign's ratings or diminished government propensity to provide financial support to SMI. However, Fitch views these as remote prospects in the near- to medium-term. SMI expects another IDR2trn capital injection from government in Q412.

Loans grew to IDR952bn in H112 from IDR49bn in 2009, due to increasing demand for infrastructure financing amid low interest rates. The loans were extended to eight business sectors comprising power generation, oil and gas, telecommunication, water supply, transportation, toll-road and bridges, irrigation, and waterway and waste management. SMI applies strict lending criteria and at end-June 2012 all loans were classified as performing. Fitch believes that SMI will be able to expand its loan portfolio to IDR2.25trn in 2012 and IDR4.3trn in 2013, supported by equity and other funding sources such as bond issuance.

Given that the company's borrowing cost through bond issuance is high as a non-deposit-taking entity, Fitch expects SMI's profitability to remain low. Nonetheless, profit maximisation is not the ultimate goal for this company due to their primary policy role.

SMI was established by the government of Indonesia in 2009 and is regulated and supervised by the Ministry of Finance.