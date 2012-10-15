In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), and from our discussions with government, we base our view of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment that the role played by any specific association within the social housing sector is of "limited importance" to the government and each association has a "limited" individual link to the Dutch government. We believe that the government does not expect to provide any additional extraordinary support on an individual basis, beyond the strong support that is already provided by the institutional framework and the guarantees that have already been provided to Waarborgfonds Sociale Woningbouw (WSW; AAA/Negative/--), a private foundation whose obligations are ultimately guaranteed by the Dutch central government and Municipalities.

Stadgenoot is the third largest housing association in Amsterdam with about 35,000 properties in the area, providing social housing, commercial space, and some mid-market rental (also referred to as liberalized housing). Property prices are high, and Stadgenoot enjoys high demand for the social and mid-market (liberalized) housing portfolios where the population continues to grow.

The 'aa' SACP reflects our view of Stadgenoot's "very strong" business and financial profile. Its business profile reflects the strong institutional framework, comprising regulatory and financial support that is provided to the whole sector by the Fonds Volkshuisvesting (Central Fund; not rated), WSW, and additionally the related contributions made by the housing associations themselves to these two organizations. Its market position is very strong, supported by a clear strategy of risk adjusted growth, executed by what we believe to be a strong management team that is adequately governed by an executive and supervisory board. Asset quality and operational performance is very good, ultimately leading to a strong financial performance.

Our positive view of Stadgenoot's financial profile is driven mainly by the strong levels of cash generated from the property portfolio and the strong access to liquidity via the guarantee provided by WSW and access to committed facilities. EBITDA as a percentage of revenues is about 38% (in 2011), and is expected to rise to approximately 40% by 2014, as Stadgenoot follows its strategy to expand in its mid-market segment where returns are higher. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to be relatively high at about 17x at December 2012. However, in our base case, we expect this to fall to about 15x by 2014, with the company using growth in EBITDA to deleverage. EBITDA as a percentage of interest payable in 2012 is expected to be approximately 152%. In our base case, however, assuming increased revenue as a result of exercising revenue flexibility and continued cost containment in line with the stated strategy, we expect this ratio to rise to about 167% by 2014 and strengthen thereafter.

Constraining the rating is the continued uncertainty that remains in the Dutch housing sector, both in terms of the direction of housing policy developments and the practical implementation and application of the proposed New Housing Act. Continued sluggishness in the property market has the potential to continue to dampen asset sale income and financial performance. Further, although the system has recently survived severe stress due to derivative positions taken by one housing association, uncertainty remains on the extent of contributions that associations are likely to be called to make in the future to support the system.

Liquidity

We consider that Stadgenoot has a strong liquidity position, driven by its strong access to external liquidity of WSW guaranteed loans and about EUR194 million of committed bank lines. We estimate that the ratio of sources of cash to uses of cash over the next 12 months is expected to be about 125%. The facilities of EUR194 million that are available are sufficient to cover debt repayments, of which about EUR165 million benefits from the WSW 'AAA' guarantee (see section on liquidity in financial profile).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Stadgenoot, in line with its strategy, will boost its revenue by increasing the volume of mid-market rental properties while continuing to control its operating and capital costs. We expect that it will generate sufficient EBITDA to service debt and deleverage to levels where debt to EBITDA is about 15x by 2014. We do not expect any substantial changes in the institutional framework.

We could raise the rating if Stadgenoot is able to generate significantly more cash from operations to strengthen its coverage of interest to above 1.8x and also deleverage such that debt to EBITDA decreases to less than 12x by 2014, providing both the operational and general economic environment do not deteriorate. We could lower the rating if growth in EBITDA is not forthcoming, ultimately weakening the debt profile or the liquidity position. Any perceived weakening of the strong institutional framework could also lead us to lower the rating; however, we consider this very unlikely.

