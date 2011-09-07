(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook and National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(idn)'. The agency has also affirmed BIIF's rupiah-denominated medium-term notes (MTN) I-III issued in 2010 and Q111 at 'AA+(idn)'.

The affirmations reflect the company's integration within and support from its shareholder, Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII; National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(idn); Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BB+'/Outlook Stable). BII is Indonesia's eighth-largest bank with 2.6% of system assets at end-June 2011 and is majority owned by Malayan Banking Berhad (Long-Term ID: 'A-'/Stable). BII's strong commitment to BIIF is reflected not only in its ownership (99.9%) but also through name sharing, management control, operational alignment (in terms of risk management and provision policy), utilisation of BII's branch networks and funding support.

BIIF's financial performance remained satisfactory over 2010-H111 with strong asset quality. Its NPLs (receivables more than 90 days overdue) remained low at 0.07% of total managed receivables at end-December 2010 and end-June 2011. Fitch expects the company's loan quality to remain stable in 2012 amid favourable operating conditions. BIIF's strong asset quality was a result of its focus on loans with high down-payments (at least 20%) to middle and upper income segments. This strategy combined with a competitive financing rate has resulted in lower net interest margins compared to its peers. However, BIIF's profitability remained strong with pre-tax returns on assets at 12.2% in H111, driven by income accretion from a proportionately larger loan portfolio compared to peers and low credit cost from continued sound asset quality.

BIIF's debt/equity ratio increased to 4.2x at end-June 2011 following the MTN issue in 2010-Q111, though it remained below the regulatory limit of 10x and reflects the substantial use of without-recourse joint financing from its parent (84% of BIIF's total net managed receivables), in which loans and liabilities are booked on BII's balance sheet.

Established in 1991, BIIF focuses on Indonesia's car financing business.