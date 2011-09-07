(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk's (WOMF) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(idn)' with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(idn)'. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

The ratings are driven by support from its majority shareholder, Bank Internasional Indonesia (BII; 'AAA(idn)'/Outlook Stable). BII in July increased its stake in WOMF to 62% from 50%. Fitch notes that BII's improving financial performance, (net profit H111: IDR367bn; 2010: IDR 531bn; 2009: IDR -10bn), is also a positive development for WOMF by way of strengthening its capacity for support.

Any negative changes to its parent's rating/support would result in a multi-notch downgrade on WOMF. This is because the company's standalone credit profile is not sufficiently strong to support current ratings, notwithstanding management's efforts to improve its asset quality and profitability since 2008.

WOMF's profitability remains weak as NPLs continued to worsen to 2.9% of total loans at end-H111 (2010: 2.7%), although new management is continuing to improve underwriting standards. Returns on average assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) declined to 0.03% and 0.32%, respectively at end-H111 (2010 ROA: 3.83%; 2010 ROE: 30.02%).

Over the first six months of 2011, WOMF posted only IDR692m net profit, a 99% decline over the same period in 2010 due to high provisioning for increasing NPLs and slower loan growth. Fitch expects growth to remain slow for the rest of 2011 as WOMF continues to improve its risk management. Fitch expects profitability will remain weak for 2011.

Established in 1982, WOMF is among the top five largest motorcycle financing companies in Indonesia by managed receivables. The other shareholders are PT Wahana Makmur Sejati (17%) and DBS Nominees Pte. Ltd (5%), with the remaining 15.91% in free float.

The following ratings of WOM Finance have been affirmed:

- National Long Term rating: 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable;

- National Short-term rating: 'F1+(idn)';

- Bond IV/2007: 'AA(idn)';

- Bond V/2011: 'AA(idn)';

- Medium-term notes I and II 2010: 'AA(idn)'; and

- Subordinated debt: 'AA-(idn)'.