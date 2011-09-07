Latvia marketing tap of October 2026s and new 30-year
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings of Taching Bills Finance Corporation (TCBF). A full rating breakdown can be found below.
The affirmation reflects TCBF's stable credit profile over the past 12 months. TCBF's IDR and Viability Rating reflect its satisfactory profitability, sound asset quality and capitalisation, and adequate liquidity. TCBF's ratings have little upside potential, given its small franchise, and its limited business scope, funding weaknesses and susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks. Although unlikely in the near term, downward rating pressure could arise from a material increase in risk appetite or significant negative impact from the likelihood of rising interest rates.
TCBF continued to report satisfactory profitability with an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 7.1% in H111 (peer median: 6.3%). Fitch expects TCBF to deliver moderate profitability in H211 and 2012, with interest margins likely to soften but remain favourable. TCBF has an adequate liquidity profile and satisfactory capitalization, with equity/assets and capital adequacy ratios of 13.0% and 14.2% (regulatory minimum: 8%), respectively, at end-H111.
TCBF is one of the smaller bills finance firms in Taiwan, trading mostly in fixed-income securities and providing corporate commercial paper guarantee services. The Ta Ching Group remains TCBF's largest shareholder with a 55% stake and majority control of the board.
TCBF's rating actions:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
For a more detailed credit profile, please refer to Fitch's credit report of TCBF available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
* CEO - 2017 is turning into possibly a better financial year, cautiously optimistic, see signs economies are turning for the better Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments