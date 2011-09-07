(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings of Taching Bills Finance Corporation (TCBF). A full rating breakdown can be found below.

The affirmation reflects TCBF's stable credit profile over the past 12 months. TCBF's IDR and Viability Rating reflect its satisfactory profitability, sound asset quality and capitalisation, and adequate liquidity. TCBF's ratings have little upside potential, given its small franchise, and its limited business scope, funding weaknesses and susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks. Although unlikely in the near term, downward rating pressure could arise from a material increase in risk appetite or significant negative impact from the likelihood of rising interest rates.

TCBF continued to report satisfactory profitability with an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 7.1% in H111 (peer median: 6.3%). Fitch expects TCBF to deliver moderate profitability in H211 and 2012, with interest margins likely to soften but remain favourable. TCBF has an adequate liquidity profile and satisfactory capitalization, with equity/assets and capital adequacy ratios of 13.0% and 14.2% (regulatory minimum: 8%), respectively, at end-H111.

TCBF is one of the smaller bills finance firms in Taiwan, trading mostly in fixed-income securities and providing corporate commercial paper guarantee services. The Ta Ching Group remains TCBF's largest shareholder with a 55% stake and majority control of the board.

TCBF's rating actions:

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)';

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D';

Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.

For a more detailed credit profile, please refer to Fitch's credit report of TCBF available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.