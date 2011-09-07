(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- CMA CGM reported a significantly lower than
anticipated EBITDA margin in the first half of 2011 than in the
previous period.
-- We now believe that CMA CGM will report weaker operating
results for full-year 2011 than we originally expected, leading
to a further deterioration in cash flow protection measures and
financial covenant headroom.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on CMA CGM to
negative and affirming our 'B+' rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
outlook on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+'
long-term issuer credit rating, and the 'B-' issue rating on the
$475 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and the EUR325
million senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by CMA CGM. The
recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at'6', indicating
our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders
in the event of a payment default.
"The outlook revision reflects CMA CGM's weak operating
environment in the first six months of the year, and our view
that its cash flow protection measures may now fall short of the
levels we consider commensurate with the current rating," said
Standard & poor's credit analyst Izabela Listowska. "The
negative outlook also reflects our view that CMA CGM will likely
need to take preventative action to avoid breaching its
financial covenant tests, due in December, and that a failure to
do so well ahead of time is likely to adversely affect our
rating."
Along with its industry peers, CMA CGM's earnings have come
under pressure this year, owing to an inflation of operating
costs and lower freight tariffs, particularly on Asia-Europe
trades. In the first half of 2011, the group's reported
operating expenses increased by about 20% on the previous year,
aggravated by a significant rise in bunker fuel costs. While the
company's volumes grew above the industry average at about 9%,
this was insufficient to offset these cost increases.
CMA CGM therefore reported a considerably declined EBITDA
(net of gains on asset disposals) in first-half 2011 at $321
million from $1.05 billion a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin
(net of gains on asset disposals) also fell significantly to
4.4% from 15.5%. Based on actual half-year results to June 30,
2011, and our own estimates for the second half of the year, we
now forecast that the EBITDA margin will be just over 5% for the
full year, which is well below our original forecasts of about
10%.
"Given the anticipated ongoing difficult trading conditions,
aggravated by slowing economy and volatile operating costs, we
believe that CMA CGM's operating margins could remain depressed
so that the group might not be able to achieve credit measures
we view as commensurate with the current rating over a prolonged
period," said Ms. Listowska.
We could consider a downgrade, for example, if the company
continued to face sustained competitive pressure on freight
tariffs and/or elevated cost inflation that would constrain a
recovery in profitability. We believe that CMA CGM could also
come under rating pressure if confronted with tight covenant
headroom and a risk of a breach. We believe that such risks, if
not properly rectified, could trigger early repayment of certain
debt facilities. Although in our view CMA CGM would take
proactive action to repair a breach, failure to rectify it could
trigger a downgrade.