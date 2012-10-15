PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 15 SoftBank Corp
* Moody's reviews SOFTBANK Corp. ratings for possible downgrade. The review has been prompted by SOFTBANK's announcement that it intends to acquire up to 70% of the shares of Sprint Nextel Corporation (Sprint Nextel, B1, stable) for up to USD20.1 billion.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive