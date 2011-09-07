Latvia marketing tap of October 2026s and new 30-year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings of Grand Bills Finance Corporation (GBF). A full rating breakdown is detailed below.
The affirmation reflects GBF's stable credit profile over the past 12 months. The company's Long-Term and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its Viability Rating reflect its fairly conservative management which has pursued organic growth strategies without compromising on critical areas of liquidity, asset quality and capital ratios.
The ratings are however constrained by GBF's small franchise, limited business scope, funding weaknesses and its susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks. That being said, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GBF would manage the heightened market risk without any material impairment to its financial profile.
GBF's profitability remained moderate in H111, with an annualised return on equity of 5.5% (peer median: 6.3%), mainly due to its modest risk exposures. Fitch expects the company's profitability to remain subdued in H211-2012, given its conservative growth strategy. However, GBF has adequate liquidity profile and satisfactory capitalisation, with equity/assets and capital adequacy ratios of 13.0% and 14.5% (regulatory minimum: 8%), respectively, at end-H111.
GBF is a mid-sized Taiwan bills finance firm. Its largest shareholders are President Group and Chinatrust Commercial Bank ('A'/Stable), at 40% and 21%, respectively.
GBF's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
For a more detailed credit profile, please refer to Fitch's credit report of GBF available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.
