March 15 -

Summary analysis -- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. -------------- 15-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel

Primary SIC: Aircraft

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on 100% state-owned aerospace and defense group Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to IAI in the event of financial distress.

We consider IAI to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of IAI's:

-- "Very important" role in Israel's economy, due to the group's range of defense products, some of which are important for the Ministry of Defense; and

-- "Strong" link with the Israeli state, considering its full ownership of IAI.

Our assessment of IAI's SACP is supported by our view of its well-diversified order backlog, broad geographic positions in defense markets, which result in relatively low dependence on the domestic military budget, and good market positions resulting from the group's technological strengths.

In our opinion, the group's heavy cost structure and lack of scale, resulting in below-average operating margins and ongoing restructuring needs, offset the abovementioned strengths. The ratings take into account what we view as IAI's significant exposure to the cyclical commercial aerospace markets and highly competitive maintenance, repair, and overhaul segment, as well as the group's high sensitivity to the volatile U.S. dollar.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that the generally predictable military business will remain the main profit driver in 2012, with the missiles systems division and subsidiary Elta Systems Ltd. positioned favorably for future earnings growth. We anticipate that the defense segment will come under pressure in the medium term, as a result of austerity measures affecting military budgets across the developed world. We also believe that the civil segment will benefit from the civil aviation market's recovery from a recent downturn, which will likely lead to double-digit revenue growth. In our view, margins in this segment will remain low, reflecting the group's heavy cost structure and sensitivity to the U.S. dollar.

On a consolidated basis, we anticipate that the group will likely generate about $3.5 billion of revenues in 2012. At the same time, we anticipate that IAI will maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin in mid to high single digits, despite the group's ongoing restructuring actions aimed at improving efficiency.

As of Sept. 30, 2011, IAI's firm contractual backlog of about $9 billion (excluding a recently signed contract for an additional $1.6 billion) represented three times annual revenues, which we view as satisfactory. We understand that IAI plans to deliver about two-thirds of this backlog by the end of 2013.