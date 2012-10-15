Overall, the restructure has increased credit enhancement for the class A notes to 45% from 32%.

In analyzing this transaction, we have applied our general criteria for assigning and monitoring ratings (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published on Feb. 16, 2011).

We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in this transaction through conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the pool, our analysis estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss protection, in the absence of any additional factors. We assume that the probability of foreclosure is a function of both borrower and loan characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.

In performing the credit analysis on this pool, we adopted the methodology and assumptions described in the sections entitled "Foreclosure Frequency Assumptions" and "Loss Severity Assumptions" in our Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on March 1, 2002, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009), with the following adjustments for this transaction:

-- 'AA' base foreclosure frequency: 9%;

-- 'A' base foreclosure frequency: 7%;

-- 'BBB' base foreclosure frequency: 5%;

-- 'AA' market value decline: 40%;

-- 'A' market value decline: 35%;

-- 'BBB' market value decline: 30%;

-- 'BB' market value decline: 25%;

-- Jumbo loan penalty: EUR500,000 in Dublin;

-- Jumbo valuation penalty: EUR625,000 in Dublin;

-- First-time buyer penalty: 10% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- Income multiple penalty: 20% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- Self-certified penalty: 25% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- No adjustment is made for loans with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of less than 50%;

-- Geographic concentration penalty: 1% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency for all loans if the concentration is greater than 60% in Dublin and greater than 20% in any other county;

-- The fixed costs of foreclosure are assumed to be 4% of the loan balance; and

-- The foreclosure period is assumed to be 48 months for the reasons set out further below.

The criteria applicable to our cash flow analysis for this transaction are primarily our "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published on Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published on Jan. 6, 2009.

Due to current forbearance measures and the legal uncertainty regarding the foreclosure process, repossessions have generally been limited in the Irish residential mortgage market. To address this risk, we have increased our foreclosure period in our analysis to 48 months. Additionally, we have assumed that all loans with arrears greater than nine monthly payments default on Day 1 in our cash flow analysis, with losses and recoveries being realized at the end of the 48 month foreclosure period.

The level of severe arrears in this transaction has been increasing steadily. Before the loan repurchase, loans 90+ days delinquent comprised 17.39% of the pool, compared with 10.17% in Q2 2011. As a result of the repurchase of loans, 90+ days arrears have declined to 16.17%. In addition, approximately 30% of the loans in this pool have undergone some form of forbearance (over 70% of these loans are current). In our credit analysis, we have assumed that 50% of these loans (15% of the pool) are 90+ days delinquent, as we think it is unlikely that these loans will remain current.

The continued decline in Irish house prices has had a negative effect on the results of our credit analysis on this transaction. More than 92% of the pool is in negative equity, and our weighted-average indexed LTV ratio has increased to 125%. The decline in house prices, combined with the increase in arrears, has resulted in an overall increase in our WAFF, WALS, and required loss protection estimates in this transaction, compared with our July 2011 review.

Rating WAFF WALS CC

level (%) (%) (%)

AAA 76.50 56.66 43.34

AA 70.36 52.61 37.02

A 64.14 48.64 31.20

BBB 53.29 44.76 23.85

BB 30.41 41.00 12.47

WAFF--Weighted-average foreclosure frequency.

WALS--Weighted-average loss severity.

CC--Credit coverage.

The reserve fund for this deal is dynamically sized (i.e., it is partially sized based on the balance of nonperforming loans). As a result of the loan repurchase, in our view it is likely that the reserve fund will reduce to EUR35.0 million from EUR37.2 million (to 5.35% from 5.44% of the structure). We considered this in our analysis.

We have seen an overall increase in credit enhancement as a result of the restructure, which has mitigated the increase in required loss protection estimates. As a result of this and based on the results of our analysis, we have affirmed our 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A2 notes.

However, due to the higher WAFF and longer foreclosure period assumption of 48 months in this review, there is less liquidity within this transaction to cure interest shortfalls for the class A1 notes at the 'A+' rating level. As a result, we have lowered to 'A- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our rating on the class A1 notes.

Celtic 16 is an Irish RMBS transaction that closed in April 2010. It is backed by mortgage loans originated by First Active PLC, a subsidiary of Ulster Bank Ireland.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

-- Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 16 Ltd.

EUR1.054 Billion Mortgage-Backed And Subordinated Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

A1 A- (sf) A+ (sf)

Rating Affirmed

A2 A- (sf)