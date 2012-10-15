(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings latest Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available.

The newsletter is published every Monday. For the latest edition please go to www.fitchratings.com. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily e-mail please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Weekly Wire - The Weekâ€™s Top Stories From Fitch Wire

here