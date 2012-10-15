UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings latest Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available.
The newsletter is published every Monday. For the latest edition please go to www.fitchratings.com. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily e-mail please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Weekly Wire - The Weekâ€™s Top Stories From Fitch Wire
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts