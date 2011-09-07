(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Belgian chemical company Solvay successfully completed its friendly takeover of France-based Rhodia , increasing its diversification and global presence while reducing exposure to certain cyclical end-markets.

-- However, given the sizable cash-funded acquisition, we now view Solvay's financial profile as intermediate instead of strong.

-- We are downgrading Solvay to 'BBB+' from 'A-', while upgrading Rhodia to 'BBB+' from 'BB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that credit metrics may not fall into line with those commensurate for the rating before end 2012, given an uncertain environment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Belgian chemical company Solvay S.A. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating was affirmed.

At the same time, we raised the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Rhodia to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'BB/B', equalizing them with those on its now 100% parent Solvay. In addition, Rhodia's senior unsecured issue ratings were raised to 'BBB+' from 'BB'.

We removed the long-term ratings on Solvay from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 5, 2011. We also removed the long- and short-term ratings on Rhodia from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on April 5, 2011.

Solvay's leverage (on a net debt basis) is now much higher following the sizable EUR6.6 billion (enterprise value) acquisition of Rhodia. Under our base line scenario, we foresee a 2012-2013 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio in the low- to mid-30s. The year-end 2011 ratio will likely be weaker because Rhodia at that point will only be three-month consolidated. We would see FFO to debt of at least 35% as commensurate with the rating. In our credit scenario, we now work with a slightly lower midcycle 2012-2013 EBITDA assumption of about EUR1.8 billion-EUR1.9 billion, because we expect softer European and global growth. We also forecast Solvay's adjusted debt at EUR4.2 billion-EUR4.5 billion in the coming years, comprising mainly an unadjusted net financial debt of about EUR2.2 billion and a sizable (tax-effected) EUR1.7 billion pension deficit. Key financial strengths are in our opinion the group's strong liquidity, which we expect will remain that way, comprising a long-ended debt maturity and ample liquidity sources. We anticipate a favorable financial policy, for example with thin net acquisitions until credit metrics improve in line with the rating.

We have raised the business risk profile of Solvay to the high end of the "satisfactory" category. We view Rhodia as a good strategic fit because it grants Solvay a strong global presence, including over 40% of sales from high-growth emerging markets; a more balanced mix of industrial/commodity and specialty chemicals, roughly equally split; and finally, a more diversified end-market mix, with lower reliance on automotive and construction.

The negative outlook reflects the limited rating headroom, with FFO to debt likely to remain below the level we see as commensurate with the rating until end-2012, and diminished visibility about future EBITDA margins and growth given potentially weaker economic prospects. We also see that the company has limited flexibility to deleverage, if desired, because of planned high near-term capital spending. That said, margin resilience, growth prospects, and cost savings from synergies may be better than we have factored in. At the current rating level, we see adequate profit resilience through the cycle and an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of at least 35%, measured under conservative midcycle conditions, which we currently estimate at EUR1.8 billion in EBITDA, as commensurate with the current rating. We factor in only thin acquisitions, if any, until credit metrics improve, unless disposals or other tangible measures offset their negative impact.

Negative rating pressures could arise over the next 18-24 months if margin declines were more severe (below 14%, excluding equity affiliates) than the modest softening we currently factor in, which could occur in case of a downturn. They could also arise if we expected adjusted FFO to debt to drop to 30% or below in 2012, without near-term recovery prospects or management actions. Finally, we have assumed that Solvay will gradually apply its large initial cash balances to debt reduction rather than acquisitions.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Solvay is able to deliver stronger EBITDA in 2012 than we currently assume in our credit scenario, combined with an increased likelihood that the company can meet our expectations for adjusted FFO to debt. Evidence of stronger growth or higher free cash flow from 2013 than what we assume could also be positive.

