Vattenfall's business risk profile benefits from the group's strong and diverse position in the northern European electricity and heat markets and competitive electricity generation portfolio in Sweden and, to some extent, central Europe. In addition, a moderate, albeit declining, share of Vattenfall's cash flows is generated from relatively stable and low-risk electricity distribution and district heating operations. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by Vattenfall's exposure to the competitive and increasingly challenging northern European power markets, volatile wholesale power prices, its weak track record as a nuclear operator, and the high carbon intensity of the non-Nordic part of its electricity generation fleet, although the latter is currently mitigated by relatively low prices for carbon dioxide emission allowances.

Vattenfall's financial risk profile is negatively impacted by the group's high investment levels, which have led to relatively high adjusted debt in relation to its cash flow generation. This is mitigated by the group's willingness to reduce debt levels, demonstrated by asset disposals over the past year. However these disposals have reduced the proportion of stable cash flows from regulated activities, which could in turn reduce the stability of the group's credit measures, in our opinion.

Although Vattenfall has started to analyze the potential to replace its existing nuclear power reactors in Sweden, we understand that any decision on a new nuclear reactor would likely take up to 10 years, and we have not factored any such investment into the current ratings or outlook.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Vattenfall's adjusted EBITDA will fall by 5%-10% in 2012 from about Swedish Krona (SEK) 51.4 billion in 2011. This would largely result from loss of earnings and cash flows due to asset disposals in late 2011 and early 2012, notably Polish and Finnish distribution and heat businesses. Although we anticipate that Vattenfall's near-term profitability will feel the strain of weak power prices and generation spreads, we anticipate that pressure on earnings will be partly offset by hedging at price levels above spot prices, and increased hydropower and nuclear power volumes. According to Vattenfall, the company has hedged 78% of its forecast secondhalf 2012 Nordic electricity generation at EUR45 per megawatt-hour (MWh) and 100% of its forecast electricity generation in continental Europe at EUR55 per MWh. These are the same levels at which the group hedged its 2011 production. In addition, we assume that Vattenfall's cost base will benefit from an ongoing program aimed at annual cost savings of SEK6 billion by 2013; Vattenfall stated that it had achieved SEK5 billion of this by end of June 2012.

We assume that 2013 earnings will be relatively flat compared with 2012. We anticipate that earnings will be pressured by increased costs for carbon dioxide emissions, as a result of the end of free allocation of carbon dioxide emission allowances within the EU, as well as continued pressure on power generation spreads. We expect that this will be offset, however, by increased production from new capacity coming on stream and a continued active hedging strategy.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario In our base-case scenario, we assume that the anticipated reduction in EBITDA in 2012 will lead to a decrease in the group's reported funds from operations (FFO) from SEK38.3 billion in 2011. However, adjusted FFO may not be lower in 2012, as the adjusted figure of SEK35.5 billion in 2011 was significantly depressed by our adjustments for increased provisions related to a decision by the German state to close nuclear plants in Germany.

We believe that the loss of cash flows from divested businesses at the end of 2011 and early 2012 will be compensated for by the use of proceeds for debt reduction. We assume, however, that the group's operating cash flows will be consumed by dividends and significant ongoing investments covering the period 2012-2016, although these have been scaled down to SEK147 billion, compared with SEK165 million over 2011-2015.

Reflecting our assumption that anticipated debt reduction will be offset by lower operating cash flows and pressure on power prices, we anticipate that near-term credit measures will remain relatively stable and in line with our expectations for the ratings. For example we expect adjusted FFO to debt to remain at about 20%. (It was slightly below 21% in the 12 months to June 30, 2012, reflecting negative adjustments to FFO and debt because of increased nuclear decommissioning provisions in Germany. Excluding these adjustments, FFO to debt would have been about 22%.)

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Vattenfall's liquidity position as "strong", based on our expectations that the group will maintain liquidity sources of above 1.5x of liquidity uses over the near term. We further believe that Vattenfall has a solid relationship with its banks, a high standing in the credit markets, and prudent risk management. We also understand that Vattenfall's credit facilities are free from onerous financial covenants.

As of June 30, 2012, the group's liquidity was supported by:

-- Available cash and short-term investments of SEK36.4 billion;

-- Access to an unused long-term committed credit facility of EUR2.55 billion (SEK22.4 billion) maturing January 2016. It also has access to a multi-option credit facility of EUR1.3 billion (SEK11.4 billion, of which SEK10.7 billion was unused) on a rolling 12-months basis until further notice; and

-- FFO of SEK36.6 billion in the 12 months to June 30, 2012.

This compares with expected cash outflows of:

-- SEK21.9 billion of reported short-term debt as of end-June 2012, although SEK8.0 billion of this was related to collateral for margin calls and may not materialize;

-- Expected annual capital expenditures of about SEK30 billion (based on company indications of SEK147 billion over the period 2012-2016), which we believe could be scaled back or partly postponed if needed; and

-- Dividend payments, which were SEK4.4 billion for 2011 (paid in May 2012).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Vattenfall's own efficiency measures and active hedging strategy will mitigate pressure on profitability from falling power prices and, in 2013, increased costs for carbon dioxide emissions. It further reflects our expectation that reduced adjusted debt following the asset disposals in early 2012 will offset the negative impact from the loss of cash flows from divested assets. We anticipate that Vattenfall will be able to maintain credit measures in line with the ratings, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 20%.

We could lower the ratings if Vattenfall's operating and/or financial performance significantly weakens from current levels, causing a decline in credit measures, such as a sustained decline in adjusted FFO to debt to below 20%. This could result from weaker-than-expected power prices, internal operational underperformance related to long outages at nuclear plants, a lack of further progress with cost efficiencies, or poor returns on new investments. If such developments cause us to revise the group's business risk profile, we could review the credit measures we view as appropriate for the ratings.

We could also lower the ratings if we see evidence that government support is weakening. This would most likely result from privatization of a significant part of the government's shareholding in Vattenfall. We currently think this unlikely over the near to medium term.

We could raise the ratings if we believed that Vattenfall's financial risk profile and credit measures could improve sustainably to a level commensurate with a higher SACP, for example through a sustainable increase in adjusted FFO to debt to about 25% based on the existing business risk profile. Such an improvement could result from sustainably higher power prices supported by an improved supply and demand balance, or significantly higher availability at nuclear plants.

We could raise the ratings by one notch if we saw evidence of strengthened government support.