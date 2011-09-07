(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of HDFC DA June 10- II - Rs. 210.82 crore (an RMBS transaction) as follows:

INR1,821.0m purchaser payout affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable; and

INR94.9m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of 25 July 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR231.9m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,829.1m.

According to the payout report of 25 July 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.11% of the original pool principal and 0.13% of the current pool principal. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 86.8% of the original pool balance remaining outstanding as of June 2011.