Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Brit Insurance Limited's 'BBB' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating.
This follows the announcement on 12 October 2012 that the entity has been sold by Brit
Insurance Holdings BV (Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'BBB+'/Stable) to Riverstone Holdings
Limited, part of Fairfax Group (Fairfax, IDR:'BBB'/Stable), and renamed RiverStone
Insurance Limited.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Fairfax, the new owner, does not participate in the rating
process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the entity.
