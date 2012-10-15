Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Brit Insurance Limited's 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating.

This follows the announcement on 12 October 2012 that the entity has been sold by Brit Insurance Holdings BV (Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'BBB+'/Stable) to Riverstone Holdings Limited, part of Fairfax Group (Fairfax, IDR:'BBB'/Stable), and renamed RiverStone Insurance Limited.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Fairfax, the new owner, does not participate in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the entity.

