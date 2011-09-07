(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of
HDFC DA June 10- III - Rs. 109.60 crore (an RMBS transaction) as
follows:
INR890.7m purchaser payout affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)';
Outlook Stable; and
INR46.6m second loss credit facility affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmations are based on the level of available credit
enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral,
which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the
purchase of residential houses. As of 25 July 2011, the
available credit enhancement totalled INR101.4m, and the
outstanding pool balance was INR892.0m.
According to the payout report of 25 July 2011, loans
delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.09% of the original
pool principal and 0.11% of the current pool principal. The
transaction has amortised since closing, with 81.4% of the
original pool balance remaining outstanding as of June 2011.