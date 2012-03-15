BRIEF-Prudential bidding 3 bln pounds of 12.5 bln pounds of Bradford & Bingley mortgages sold by UK government- FT
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- SAVCIO Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd. --------------------- 15-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Electronic
components, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2012 NR/-- NR/--
30-Jan-2006 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT
* Group's contracted sales for one month ended 31 January 2017 amounted to approximately RMB116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.